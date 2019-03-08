Lowestoft Town aiming to take another step towards safety at Hitchin

Lowestoft Town captain Travis Cole leaves the pitch at Stratford Town with physio Adam Woodrow having suffered a broken nose Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town still have some work to do to confirm their Evostik Southern League Central Premier status after an unwelcome set of results at the weekend.

The Trawlerboys missed a golden chance to move within touching distance of safety last Saturday when they suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Coalville Town.

The setback coincided with an overdue victory for St Neots, the side currently occupying the final relegation position, and all of a sudden there are just five points between the relegation battlers with four games left to play.

Lowestoft remain in a strong position, especially as they have a vastly superior goal difference to their Cambridgeshire rivals, but another couple of negative results on Saturday really would set the cat among the pigeons.

Jamie Godbold’s side travel to Hitchin Town, the side beaten by St Neots last weekend, while their rivals have a tough trip to Rushall Olympic.

The Trawlerboys will be looking for a third successive away win and know they will have a good chance of achieving it if they can repeat their performance at Tamworth two weeks ago, when they claimed an impressive 2-0 success.

Lowestoft’s remaining games after the weekend are against Stratford Town (home), Leiston Town (away) and Bedworth (home) while St Neots play King’s Lynn (home), St Ives (away) and Halesowen (home).

Lowestoft will be hoping for a favour from the Linnets a week on Saturday - but will be looking to take care of their own business and know that seven points from their final four games will keep them up whatever St Neots do.

Meanwhile Travis Cole’s wretched luck with injuries continued in midweek as Lowestoft were beaten 3-2 at Stratford Town in the semi-finals of the CSS Challenge Cup.

Straight from the kick-off Cole was involved in a nasty collision with fellow central defender Connor Deeks as the pair went for a high ball and he suffered a broken nose as a result. After being treated on the pitch he was substituted after just six minutes and is unlikely to feature at Hitchin.

Cole only recently returned to action after suffering a reaction to the serious ankle injury he picked up in a pre-season friendly. Rossi Jarvis (calf strain) is a certain non-starter.