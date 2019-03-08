Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Lowestoft Town aiming to take another step towards safety at Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 17:37 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 11 April 2019

Lowestoft Town captain Travis Cole leaves the pitch at Stratford Town with physio Adam Woodrow having suffered a broken nose Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Lowestoft Town captain Travis Cole leaves the pitch at Stratford Town with physio Adam Woodrow having suffered a broken nose Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town still have some work to do to confirm their league status after an unwelcome set of results at the weekend.

Lowestoft Town still have some work to do to confirm their Evostik Southern League Central Premier status after an unwelcome set of results at the weekend.

The Trawlerboys missed a golden chance to move within touching distance of safety last Saturday when they suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Coalville Town.

The setback coincided with an overdue victory for St Neots, the side currently occupying the final relegation position, and all of a sudden there are just five points between the relegation battlers with four games left to play.

Lowestoft remain in a strong position, especially as they have a vastly superior goal difference to their Cambridgeshire rivals, but another couple of negative results on Saturday really would set the cat among the pigeons.

Jamie Godbold’s side travel to Hitchin Town, the side beaten by St Neots last weekend, while their rivals have a tough trip to Rushall Olympic.

The Trawlerboys will be looking for a third successive away win and know they will have a good chance of achieving it if they can repeat their performance at Tamworth two weeks ago, when they claimed an impressive 2-0 success.

Lowestoft’s remaining games after the weekend are against Stratford Town (home), Leiston Town (away) and Bedworth (home) while St Neots play King’s Lynn (home), St Ives (away) and Halesowen (home).

Lowestoft will be hoping for a favour from the Linnets a week on Saturday - but will be looking to take care of their own business and know that seven points from their final four games will keep them up whatever St Neots do.

Meanwhile Travis Cole’s wretched luck with injuries continued in midweek as Lowestoft were beaten 3-2 at Stratford Town in the semi-finals of the CSS Challenge Cup.

Straight from the kick-off Cole was involved in a nasty collision with fellow central defender Connor Deeks as the pair went for a high ball and he suffered a broken nose as a result. After being treated on the pitch he was substituted after just six minutes and is unlikely to feature at Hitchin.

Cole only recently returned to action after suffering a reaction to the serious ankle injury he picked up in a pre-season friendly. Rossi Jarvis (calf strain) is a certain non-starter.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable

Heavy drinking, fights and white powder - What police saw at city club facing licence review

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside Bollywood nightclub Karishma. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

How crack and heroin flooded the streets of Great Yarmouth

William Donkoh was jailed for 12 years. Picture: Norfolk Police

CCTV released after anti-skimming devices removed from cash machines in Norwich

Police have now released a CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak with following the incidents. Photo: Police

Shoppers have nothing to worry about after netting is put up at Tesco store

Pest controllers installing netting at Tesco in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man assaulted by teenagers in city

Police were called to Cattle Market Street at 11:25am to reports of a man being assaulted. Picture: Abigail Nicholson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists