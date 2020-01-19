Blues among the goals again to put struggling Redditch to sword

Malachi Linton celebrates scoring from the penalty spot.

It's been a good week for Lowestoft Town as they followed last Saturday's five goals with a six-goal spree against struggling Redditch United.

Jake Reed celebrates during Lowestoft's 6-0 win.

It was the Trawlerboys' biggest victory since a seven-goal thrashing of Wingate & Finchley in March 2014.

Lowestoft were forced into one change with Jack Wilkinson replacing the injured Travis Cole.

Lowestoft started confidently and after forcing two early corners good hold up play by Jake Reed was carried on by Jacek Zielonka to release Andy Fisk who brought the first save out of Kieran Boucher in the visitors' goal.

The reprieve was short-lived though as within a minute Lowestoft had taken the lead with Reed taking a return pass from Malachi Linton to slot past Boucher.

Jake Reed was among the goals for Lowestoft against Redditch.

Redditch had no time to recover before falling further behind to a goal of deadly simplicity. Luis Tibbles cleared a Redditch attack by finding Zielonka wide on the left whose first time pass through the Redditch defence saw Reed clear again to slot past Boucher.

Reed made it a 15-minute hattrick converting a Miguel Lopez through ball in the 29th minute. Lowestoft were rampant now with Connor Deeks hitting the woodwork and Josh Curry seeing a goal bound header tipped over the bar.

However the fourth goal arrived in the 41st minute in unfortunate circumstances for the Reds as their only recognized central defender sustained a serious looking injury as he brought down Linton. After a lengthy delay Linton coolly converted the spot kick. It was so nearly five on the stroke of half time as Zielonka made space for himself but from the edge of the penalty area his shot cannoned against the post.

Lowestoft went nap as Zielonka emulated his first half effort but this time the ball found the far side of the goal from the corner of the penalty area. Lowestoft continued to rain shots at the Redditch keeper but he would be beaten just once more when another Zielonka bullet whistled past him in the 71st minute.

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Ruffles, Jack Wilkinson, Deeks, Curry, Tann, Lopez (Richardson 75), Fisk (McIntosh 53), Reed, Linton (N'Buque 75), Zielonka. Subs not used: Hedge, Marcus Wilkinson

Redditch United: Boucher, Kennedy-Williams, Endall, Mason Birch (Harris-James 34), Misambo, Ben Birch (Hendricks 41), Katega, Rankin, Diau, Shearer, Stokes (Owusu-Nepaul 34). Subs not used: Marusiak, Lamond

Referee: Mr O Morris-Sanders

Attendance: 362