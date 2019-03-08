Search

Jake Reed at the double as Blues ease to FA Cup win over Suffolk rivals

PUBLISHED: 13:34 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 22 September 2019

Lowestoft Town's Jake Reed scores Lowestoft's second goal against Needham Market. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town's Jake Reed scores Lowestoft's second goal against Needham Market. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Jamie Godbold had the luxury of a full squad to choose from for this FA Cup second qualifying round tie and after a cagey first half they really produced the goods to defeat their near neighbours.

Lowestoft Town's Jake Reed makes it 4-0 against Needham Market. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town's Jake Reed makes it 4-0 against Needham Market. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town 4 Needham Market 0

Lowestoft opted to use a three-pronged attack in Jake Reed, Malachi Linton and Shaun Bammant and all three played a prominent part in the victory. There was also a return to action for Josh Curry and Connor Deeks.

In a tense opening Needham Market had the better of the play but were restricted to a few speculative long range efforts. On the half hour Lowestoft carved out the first clear opening as Jack Wilkinson and Linton played Reed through but Marcus Garnham turned the ball around the post.

Lowestoft Town's manager Jamie Godbold and assistant Andy Reynolds with Needham Market staff after the final whistle. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town's manager Jamie Godbold and assistant Andy Reynolds with Needham Market staff after the final whistle. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Two minutes later Reed went even closer, clipping the ball past Garnham but Marsden was on hand to clear off the line.

Lowestoft broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with Linton curling in a teasing ball from the left with Bammant getting the deftest of touches to take the ball past Garnham.

Lowestoft upped the tempo in the second period but it took a defensive mix up to provide the second goal in the 57th minute as Morphew's underhit back pass left Garnham stranded for Reed to finish with aplomb.

Lowestoft Town's Travis Cole scores Lowestoft's third goal against Needham Market. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town's Travis Cole scores Lowestoft's third goal against Needham Market. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

With the cushion of that second goal Lowestoft dominated play and it was no real surprise when uncertainty in the visitors' defence conceded a needless corner from which Travis Cole powered in a far post header off the inside of the upright.

It was close to being four just two minutes later as the ball was played to substitute Dylan Williams whose fierce effort crashed against the bar.

In a rare Needham attack Jordao Diogo forced the first difficult save out of Luis Tibbles but the ball was soon at the other end again as Lowestoft added a fourth 10 minutes from time. A neat combination between Kyle Richardson and Williams played Reed through to shoot beyond Garnham into the net.

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Curry (Richardson 76), Jack Wilkinson, Deeks (Lopez 80), Cole, Jarvis, Zielonka, Fisk, Reed, Bammant, Linton (Williams 67). Subs not used: Tann, Blowers, Marcus Wilkinson, McIntosh

Lowestoft Town's Jake Reed celebrating with supporters during the match against Needham Market. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town's Jake Reed celebrating with supporters during the match against Needham Market. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Needham Market: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, Squire (Exworth 76), Morphew, Baker (Collard 85), Ingram, Heath, Neal, Diogo, Marsden (Godward 76). Subs not used: McLaughlin, Shorten

Referee: Mr A Farmer

Attendance: 495

