Lowestoft put cap on a fine week's work with victory over Alvechurch

Shirley D Whitlow

It's been an excellent week for Lowestoft Town as the Trawlerboys earned six points and seven goals from their two fixtures.

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town 4 Alvechurch 0

After their fine performance against Hitchin on Monday it is not surprising that Jamie Godbold selected the same starting XI against Alvechurch. There was a place on the bench for Jacek Zielonka who was now free from suspension.

The visitors had been struggling with five straight defeats before Saturday and had installed a new manager and brought in four new signings in the run up to the game.

Shirley D Whitlow

It appeared the newcomers had made a difference as the Church had the better of the early minutes and were close to taking a ninth minute lead when from Kieron Cook's low free kick saw Luis Tibbles push the ball against the post. He was then grateful to see the ball roll back into his arms. Tibbles was then forced into saving with his legs as Kyle Perry threatened.

As the half progressed Lowestoft came more into it and forced a series of corners from which Josh Curry tried a spectacular overhead shot which Joe Slinn claimed under the bar.

If Alvechurch had shaded the first half there is little doubt that Lowestoft dominated the second with some fine flowing football that tore the visitors apart. Within a minute a fine run down the right by Dylan Ruffles found Connor Deeks whose 25 yard drive was saved by Slinn.

The breakthrough came in the 50th minute. Cook was penalized for handball just to the left of the penalty area and Louis McIntosh sent a superb free kick flying into the roof of the net.

Shirley D Whitlow

The celebrating had barely subsided before Lowestoft were awarded a penalty in the 54th minute with Jordan Goddard needlessly pushing Jake Reed to the ground and Malachi Linton stepped up to hammer home the spot kick.

Alvechurch had no answer to an incessant series of Lowestoft attacks and the third goal came in the 63rd minute when an excellent passing movement ended with McIntosh threading the ball through for Reed to go past the keeper and slide the ball into the net.

In Lowestoft's very next attack keeper Slinn barged Linton over and Lowestoft were awarded a second penalty which Linton dispatched with aplomb.

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Curry Ruffles, Deeks (Lopez 71), Cole, Tann McIntosh, Fisk, Reed (Zielonka 67), Linton, Marcus Wilkinson (Richardson 71). Sub not used: Blowers

Shirley D Whitlow

Alvechurch: Slinn, Dovey (Brennan 81), Foster, Birch, Morrison, Hull, Goddard (Da Veiga Monteiro 71), Botfield, Perry, Monaghan (Luckie 63), Cook. Subs not used: Sargeant, Wollacot.

Referee: Mr O Morris-Sanders

Attendance: 389

Shirley D Whitlow

