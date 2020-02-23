Lowestoft Town 2 Stratford 0: Blues complete a good week's work with comfortable win
PUBLISHED: 13:59 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 23 February 2020
Shirley D Whitlow
Lowestoft Town completed a good week with another three points when completing a league double over Stratford Town.
Admittedly the quality of the Stourbridge game was missing but the resolve and commitment was still there in abundance.
With Andrew Fisk starting a two-match suspension and Jake Reed and Jack Wilkinson ruled out through injury Lowestoft were forced into three changes to their starting line up with Kyle Richardson, Malachi Linton and Rossi Jarvis coming into the starting line up.
The strong wind blowing down the pitch was making control difficult for the players but Lowestoft produced a touch of quality after five minutes with Linton and Jacek Zielonka combining down the right ending with the latter's fierce rising drive just clearing the crossbar.
Marcus Wilkinson was the next provider with a strong run down the left and from his pull back Josh Curry hit a screamer just too high.
Lowestoft deservedly took the lead in the 32nd minute. A neat pass from Zielonka sent Jarvis racing into the area but as Kyle Rowley slid in to tackle he used his arm to knock the ball away. Linton confidently hit home the resultant spot kick.
It was almost two five minutes before the break but from a narrow angle Wilkinson hit the Stratford crossbar.
Stratford were relying on set pieces and twice burly defender Kyle Perry had the ball in the net but was penalized for infringements and in added time Luis Tibbles was forced into his first serious action as he dived to turn a Robert Thompson-Brown free kick round the post.
Lowestoft should have increased their lead as Zielonka's cross deflected off Danny Vann but as it fell to Wilkinson a few yards from goal he completely missed his kick. Although well in control Lowestoft really needed the comfort of a second goal. Linton was denied by keeper Rhys Davies and Louis McIntosh twice had shots blocked and saw his 30-yard free kick saved by the keeper.
In the fourth minute of added time Lowestoft finally got their second goal in rather bizarre circumstances. Attempting to kick clear in his six-yard box Davies sliced his clearance which spun to Miguel Lopez who took his time to create space for himself to slot into the net from six yards.
Lowestoft Town: Tibbles. Curry Richardson, Deeks, Cole, Tann (Lopez 46), Marcus Wilkinson (Ruffles 71), Jarvis, Linton, McIntosh, Zielonka (N'Buque 83). Subs not used: Honeywood, Barbor
Stratford Town: Davies, Vann, Fisher, Richards, Townsend, Rowley, Thompson-Brown (Barlone 76), Benjamin, Perry (Pitt 67), Howards, Isaac (Halil 46). Subs not used: Sebbeh-Njie, Shearer.
Referee: Mr A Farmer
Attendance: 369