Search

Advanced search

Lowestoft Town 2 Stratford 0: Blues complete a good week's work with comfortable win

PUBLISHED: 13:59 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 23 February 2020

Lowestoft Town celebrate during their 2-0 win against Stratford. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town celebrate during their 2-0 win against Stratford. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town completed a good week with another three points when completing a league double over Stratford Town.

Blues striker Malachi Linton scores from the spot. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowBlues striker Malachi Linton scores from the spot. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Admittedly the quality of the Stourbridge game was missing but the resolve and commitment was still there in abundance.

With Andrew Fisk starting a two-match suspension and Jake Reed and Jack Wilkinson ruled out through injury Lowestoft were forced into three changes to their starting line up with Kyle Richardson, Malachi Linton and Rossi Jarvis coming into the starting line up.

The strong wind blowing down the pitch was making control difficult for the players but Lowestoft produced a touch of quality after five minutes with Linton and Jacek Zielonka combining down the right ending with the latter's fierce rising drive just clearing the crossbar.

Marcus Wilkinson was the next provider with a strong run down the left and from his pull back Josh Curry hit a screamer just too high.

Lowestoft's Rossi Jarvis challenges for the ball. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Rossi Jarvis challenges for the ball. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft deservedly took the lead in the 32nd minute. A neat pass from Zielonka sent Jarvis racing into the area but as Kyle Rowley slid in to tackle he used his arm to knock the ball away. Linton confidently hit home the resultant spot kick.

You may also want to watch:

It was almost two five minutes before the break but from a narrow angle Wilkinson hit the Stratford crossbar.

Stratford were relying on set pieces and twice burly defender Kyle Perry had the ball in the net but was penalized for infringements and in added time Luis Tibbles was forced into his first serious action as he dived to turn a Robert Thompson-Brown free kick round the post.

Lowestoft's Rossi Jarvis appeals for a penalty. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Rossi Jarvis appeals for a penalty. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft should have increased their lead as Zielonka's cross deflected off Danny Vann but as it fell to Wilkinson a few yards from goal he completely missed his kick. Although well in control Lowestoft really needed the comfort of a second goal. Linton was denied by keeper Rhys Davies and Louis McIntosh twice had shots blocked and saw his 30-yard free kick saved by the keeper.

In the fourth minute of added time Lowestoft finally got their second goal in rather bizarre circumstances. Attempting to kick clear in his six-yard box Davies sliced his clearance which spun to Miguel Lopez who took his time to create space for himself to slot into the net from six yards.

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles. Curry Richardson, Deeks, Cole, Tann (Lopez 46), Marcus Wilkinson (Ruffles 71), Jarvis, Linton, McIntosh, Zielonka (N'Buque 83). Subs not used: Honeywood, Barbor

Stratford Town: Davies, Vann, Fisher, Richards, Townsend, Rowley, Thompson-Brown (Barlone 76), Benjamin, Perry (Pitt 67), Howards, Isaac (Halil 46). Subs not used: Sebbeh-Njie, Shearer.

Lowestoft Town v Stratford Town on 22nd February 2020. Lowestoft Town player Jacek Zielonka and Stratford Town player Leam Howard. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town v Stratford Town on 22nd February 2020. Lowestoft Town player Jacek Zielonka and Stratford Town player Leam Howard. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Referee: Mr A Farmer

Attendance: 369

Most Read

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chafer grubs - the 15mm pests causing havoc for sports teams

The chafer grub. Photo: Submitted

‘You should have seen her face’ - Norfolk singer commissioned to perform at surprise proposal

Gabriel and Susanna got enagaged on the London Eye on February 20. Picture: Stewart Hull

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries continue search for survival spark at Wolves

Norwichy City were beaten 2-1 by Wolves at Carrow Road in December Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man, 75, hospitalised after house fire starts while he was turning off smoke detector

Rory Keable, 75, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital after a blaze erupted in his kitchen while he was making dinner. Photo: Matthew Nixon

‘I just want to support my little girl’ - Ex-offender given second chance at life at hotel

Gez Chetal, owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel, and ex-offender Ryan Lucas, who works as a general assisstant. Photo: Emily Thomson
Drive 24