Lowestoft Town stage late comeback to defeat Kings Langley

Lowestoft staged a late comeback to secure their first home win in the league since August as they came from behind to defeat Kings Langley 2-1 at Crown Meadow.

Lowestoft Town 2 Kings Langley 1

Goals from Jake Reed and Travis Cole secured three crucial points for the Blues, who moved out of the bottom three, after Stephen Ward had fired the visitors in front early in the second half.

The evening turned sour for Ward late on when he was given his marching orders after an altercation with Andrew Fisk.

Neither side could gain any ascendancy in the early stages but Mitchell Weiss had two half chances just after the half hour mark only to miss the target on both occasions.

Cole then came close to opening the scoring but saw his header from Jack Wilkinson's corner cleared off the line.

Lowestoft thought they should have had a penalty five minutes before the break but saw their appeals for handball waved away by the referee.

Their sense of injustice burned even brighter when eight minutes into the second half Kings Langley took the lead through Ward's superb drive.

Miguel Lopez came close to bringing his side back on level terms but saw his effort blocked after following up Jack Wilkinson's free-kick.

But the Trawlerboys got back on level terms thanks to Reed's fine finish and Cole completed the comeback, sweeping the ball home in the 77th minute.

