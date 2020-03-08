Lowestoft Town 2 Biggleswade Town 1: Trawlerboys claim important home win

Malachi Linton's brace helped Lowestoft to all three points against Biggleswade. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft made one change to their line up for the visit of Biggleswade Town bringing in Louis McIntosh for Dylan Ruffles and continued their improved form with an excellent odd goal of three victory.

Lowestoft's Miguel Lopez is brought down during the Blues' win over Biggleswade. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Miguel Lopez is brought down during the Blues' win over Biggleswade. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

That didn't look to be the case in the opening minutes as the Waders made the better start with former Trawlerboy Dylan Williams shooting wide from an early chance and Drew Richardson heading against the bar from a right wing corner all in the opening 10 minutes. Shane Bush also shot past Luis Tibbles but just wide of the far post.

After 20 minutes Lowestoft finally started to get their game together with some neat inter passing but without really troubling Richard Walton in the visitors' goal. The keeper though had to be alert to race from his goal to collect the ball at the feet of Malachi Linton from McIntosh's shrewd through ball.

Lowestoft came out for the second half immediately upping the tempo and broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart. A lofted high ball from Jacek Zielonka saw centre back Oliver Swain deceived by the bounce allowing Linton to nip in behind and, as Walton hesitated, control the ball and slide it into the net.

Lowestoft had a great chance to increase their lead just five minutes later as a Zielonka corner caused havoc in the Biggleswade box resulting in McIntosh's drive being blocked by Drew Richardson's arm but Walton guessed right to save Linton's penalty.

Lowestoft Town's Jacek Zielonka on the chase against Biggleswade. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town's Jacek Zielonka on the chase against Biggleswade. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft were by far the better side now with Miguel Lopez playing a much higher role and providing a strong link between the midfield and Linton. Kyle Richardson joined the attack and tried his luck from 25 yards but his effort was held by Walton.

A McIntosh free-kick and a Rossi Jarvis close range attempt were both deflected wide.

Biggleswade were always prepared to attack when they had the ball and Charles Tremayne broke through but his cross shot eluded the far post but in the 80th minute Lowestoft got the second goal they deserves. Lopez rose to knock the ball down to Linton who calmly played it into the net.

A couple of late substitutions affected the Trawlerboys rhythm allowing Biggleswade to pull a goal back as the clock reached the 90 minute mark. Jonathan Edwards' strike from an acute angle was parried by Tibbles into the path of Bradley Bell who tapped home from six yards.

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Curry, Kyle Richardson (Ruffles 83), Deeks, Cole, Jarvis (Tann 73), Zielonka, Fisk, Linton, Lopez, McIntosh (Marcus Wilkinson 87). Subs not used: Wells, N'Buque

Biggleswade Town: Walton, Kerins, Panter, Peters, Swain, Drew Richardson, Williams (Griffith 85), Beckwith (Bell 63), Bush (Edwards 78), Ball, Charles. Sub not used: Stanley

Referee: Mr K Sear

Attendance: 370