Heartbreak for Lowestoft as visitors snatch points with controversial strike

Kieran Higgs fires Lowestoft Town in front against Alvechurch. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town again succumbed to a late goal as Alvechurch claimed a last-minute winner to snatch all three points.

Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant keeps an eye on Alvechurch captain Jamie Willets. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant keeps an eye on Alvechurch captain Jamie Willets. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

However, the Trawlerboys can feel truly aggrieved as Andre Carvalho-Lindell appeared to punch the ball into the net for the visitors’ winner. Despite strong protests from Lowestoft which saw Rossi Jarvis cautioned and manager Jamie Godbold dismissed from the technical area the goal was allowed to stand.

Lowestoft included Kieran Higgs and Luca Vega in the starting line up with Andrew Fisk injured and Adam Tann dropping to the bench.

On a bitterly cold afternoon the teams were welcomed onto the pitch by a gale force freezing wind which made life difficult for all players as they tried to contend with the conditions. Playing against the wind, Lowestoft looked sharp in the early stages and Adam Smith played a pass through to Shaun Bammant who sent a shot across the goal but just wide of the post.

Lowestoft’s early enterprise saw them take a ninth-minute lead. A wayward crossfield pass was picked up by Higgs who advanced before sending a delightful shot curling past Matthew Sargeant into the top corner of the net.

Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant raises his hand in celebration but his goal is disallowed. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant raises his hand in celebration but his goal is disallowed. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

To their credit, despite the conditions, both sides were looking to attack at every opportunity but clear cut chances were at a premium. Alvechurch’s Kieron Cook was looking the most likely to trouble the Lowestoft defence and he tried his luck from 20 yards but Elvijs Putnins collected from beneath his bar.

After an extended half time break due to an injury to an assistant referee it was Lowestoft’s turn to play with the wind but as with Alvechurch in the first half many passes were overhit.

The ‘Church’ were beginning to look the more dangerous side and they deservedly equalised in the 70th minute. Cook’s floated corner saw giant centre back Jamie Willets outjump the home defence to head home at the near post.

Then in the 89th minute came the Amber Dew Events Stadium’s “hand of god” as Carvalho-Lindell punched in a Josh March corner for the winning goal.

Lowestoft's Kieran Higgs in action against Alvechurch. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Kieran Higgs in action against Alvechurch. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town: Putnins, Wilkinson, Brown, Deeks, Jarvis, Vega, Schaar, Pollock, Bammant, Higgs, Smith (Fowkes 79). Subs not used: Tann, Wren, Pinheiro, Hedge

Alvechurch: Sargeant, Ezewele, Foster, Llewellyn (Turton 55), Willets, Carter, Bellis, Winwood (Dunkkey 64), Carvalho-Lindell, Cook (Nabi 88), March. Subs not used: Yates, Morrison.

Referee: Mr G Byrne

Attendance: 291

Lowestoft celebrate Kieran Higgs' opener against Alvechurch. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft celebrate Kieran Higgs' opener against Alvechurch. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow