Trawlerboys settle for share of the spoils after being frozen out by Rushall Olympic

PUBLISHED: 13:21 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 15 December 2019

Lowestoft's Jacek Zielonka in action against Rushall Olympic. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

In bitterly cold conditions and with a biting cross field wind Lowestoft Town and Rushall Olympic fought out a dour goalless draw in front of 340 frozen spectators.

Lowestoft's Jake Reed under a challenge from Rushall's Sam Whittall. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Jake Reed under a challenge from Rushall's Sam Whittall. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town 0 Rushall Olympic 0

Lowestoft were without the suspended Travis Cole and unavailable Dylan Ruffles so brought in young scholars Buster Honeywood and Ollie Limburn on the bench.

Although there was no shortage of endeavour from either side, actual chances were few and far between. For Lowestoft Connor Deeks and Adam Tann were solid in the centre of defence but stand in full back Jacek Zielonka had his hands full coping with Rushall's main threat Richard Batchelor.

Lowestoft's Louis McIntosh challenges Rushall goalkeeper Jonathan Flatt. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Louis McIntosh challenges Rushall goalkeeper Jonathan Flatt. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Although Rushall had the better of the early play it was not until the 22nd minute that there was a real threat on the Lowestoft goal with Lee Smith's free kick picking out Sam Whittell who sent his header crashing against the crossbar.

A slip by Deeks allowed Levi Rowley a clear run at goal but his tame shot was easily held by Luis Tibbles. The industrious Louis McIntosh, Miguel Lopez and Andrew Fisk were covering a lot of ground in midfield and gradually brought the Trawlerboys back into the game. Jake Reed's probing and Malachi Linton's pace started to cause the visitors defence a few problems but their best chance was lost as McIntosh and Linton impeded each other going for a loose ball in front of goal.

Lowestoft started the second period strongly with Rushall forced to concede four consecutive free kicks on the edge of the area but McIntosh was unable to repeat his feat of the previous week with all four kicks hitting the defensive wall.

Lowestoft Town assistant boss Andy Reynolds. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town assistant boss Andy Reynolds. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Thereafter the game became very much a midfield stalemate and a series of infringements prevented the game from getting any sense of fluidity. Rushall seemed content to pull players back with Reed and Linton often beaten by numbers as they tried to force an opening.

There would be one late chance for Rushall as substitute Shaquille Leachman-Whittingham broke clear but as he bore down on goal he shot wildly wide of the target.

Although not a game to be remembered, Jamie Godbold could not fault the commitment and resolve of his side but the real heroes of the afternoon were those supporters staying to the end to applaud both sides off the pitch.

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Zielonka, Curry, Lopez, Deeks, Tann, McIntosh, Fisk, Reed, Linton (Sub Richardson 81), Marcus Wilkinson, Subs (not used) Hedge, Honeywood, Limburn, Reynolds

Lowestoft's Malachi Linton in action against Rushall Olympic. Picture Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Malachi Linton in action against Rushall Olympic. Picture Shirley D Whitlow

Rushall Olympic: Flatt, Clarke, Mitchell, Smith, Whittall, Pendley, Waldron, Moore, Rowley (Sub O'Callaghan 90), Letford, Batchelor (Sub Leachman-Whittingham 52), Subs (not used) Burroughs, Sawyers

Referee: Mr A Hursey

Attendance: 340

