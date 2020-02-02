Search

Lowestoft Town 0 Nuneaton Borough 2: Blues outclassed by visitors

PUBLISHED: 13:31 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 02 February 2020

Lowestoft's Jacek Zielonka and Nuneaton's Miles Addison in action. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft's Jacek Zielonka and Nuneaton's Miles Addison in action. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town's three-match winning streak came to an end on Saturday, beaten by a strong Nuneaton Borough side who adapted to the conditions much better than the Trawlerboys.

Lowestoft Town assistant boss Andy Reynolds. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town assistant boss Andy Reynolds. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft were without the suspended Jake Reed but were able to welcome back Andrew Fisk following injury.

With the advantage of the wind Nuneaton pressed forward from the start and within 80 seconds Isaiah Osbourne had the ball in the net but it had crossed the line before being pulled back by Jordan Goddard.

A Nuneaton corner curled goalwards and was cleared off the line by Connor Deeks before Nuneaton took a fifth minute lead. A superb cross from the left by Rhys Sharpe found full back partner Ryan Edmunds coming in from the other flank and his controlled volley flew past Luis Tibbles.

With non stop pressure on the Lowestoft goal it was no surprise when Nuneaton doubled their lead after 10 minutes. Sharpe's right wing corner was bundled home at the far post by Miles Addison.

Lowestoft's Miguel Lopez puts a Nuneaton player under pressure. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Miguel Lopez puts a Nuneaton player under pressure. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Jack Wilkinson made another goal line clearance following another Sharpe corner and a Riccardo Calder goal was disallowed for an infringement after Tibbles had spilled the ball. Lowestoft were fortunate to go in at the break with only a two-goal deficit The wind seemed to have eased in the second period with Nuneaton still looking the more threatening and they had a third goal ruled out with Calder. Joel Kettle then had his header cleared off the line by Dylan Ruffles.

Lowestoft did start to make more of an influence on the game in the last quarter and Malachi Linton saw his effort just clear the bar. Jacek Zielonka just cleared the Boro crossbar and then in the final minute he saw his deflected effort bounce up onto the crossbar.

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Ruffles, Jack Wilkinson, Deeks (Richardson 88), Curry, Tann, Lopez, Fisk, McIntosh (Marcus Wilkinson 73), Linton, Zielonka. Subs not used: French, Honeywood, Reynolds

Nuneaton Borough: Breedon, Edmunds, Sharpe, Hood, Addison, Kettle, Calder (Towers 74), Byrne (Julien 84), Osbourne, Kelly-Evans (Callum Powell 74), Goddard. Subs not used: Belford, Maphosa

Lowestoft goalkeeper Luis Tibbles had a busy afternoon against Nuneaton Borough. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft goalkeeper Luis Tibbles had a busy afternoon against Nuneaton Borough. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Referee Mr G Laflin

Attendance 449

Lowestoft's Dylan Ruffles in action against Nuneaton. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Dylan Ruffles in action against Nuneaton. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft's Luis Tibbles gathers the ball against Nuneaton. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Luis Tibbles gathers the ball against Nuneaton. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

