Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Former Town youngster backed to fill the void left by Bammant injury

12 October, 2019 - 06:28
There's more to come from Malachi Linton, according to Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold

There's more to come from Malachi Linton, according to Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold believes there's a lot more to come from Malachi Linton as the Blues look to fill the void left by Shaun Bammant's long term injury.

Malachi Linton has struck up a good understanding with Jake Reed up front. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowMalachi Linton has struck up a good understanding with Jake Reed up front. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Linton was on the scoresheet in the Trawlerboys' FA Cup defeat to Carshalton last weekend and has shown signs of promise since the former Ipswich Town youngster's arrival.

Lowestoft need the 18-year-old to maintain form and fitness alongside Jake Reed up front after Bammant broke his leg in the defeat to Rushall Olympic last month.

"I think he has started to develop a really good relationship with Jake (Reed) up front and his signing looks even more crucial now given Bammo's injury," said Godbold, who is also without another key forward in Kieran Higgs with the ex-Norwich City academy product not expected to return until the New Year. "He's got a lot of ability and works very hard but I think he would agree that there's a lot more to come from him. We're really pleased with his contribution so far."

Godbold admitted he has scoured the local market for reinforcements but doesn't expect any new additions imminently.

Lowestoft manager Jamie Godbold. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft manager Jamie Godbold. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

"It's an option (to sign someone) but as always they have got to be the right fit," added Goldbold. "It's a difficult one - we aren't blessed with lots of available players good enough to play at this level in Norfolk and Suffolk but we are always looking.

You may also want to watch:

"We never stop thinking about it to be honest. We are always looking to strengthen but at the moment there's nothing on the horizon."

Lowestoft head to Stratford this weekend, looking to arrest a run of five straight defeats in the league dating back to August.

Kieran Higgs is not expected to return from injury until January. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOWKieran Higgs is not expected to return from injury until January. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Stratford have just sacked manager Tommy Wright with Paul Davis being placed in caretaker charge.

"It will be a tough game - they have just changed their manager and often that can go one of two ways," said Godbold, whose side are desperate not to get sucked into trouble at the wrong end of the table.

"It's a cliché but we have just got to concentrate on ourselves and make sure we're ready. I think we are a lot better side than this time last year but we need to get back to being a lot harder to beat.

We know we will get chances with the attacking talent that we've got and hopefully we can pick up a bit now."

Most Read

Motorcyclist died in high speed collision, court told

Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash where Nathan Robinson died near Fakenham Picture: Adam Lazzari

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

Mystery villager scoops £30,000 in Postcode Lottery

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Firefighters battling large commercial building fire

Fire crews are battling a large commercial building fire in Toftwood. Picture: Daisy Smith

‘He’s been stabbed...I tried to help’ - hour long battle to save life of David Lawal ended in tragedy

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Routes revealed for two more cable trenches across countryside for wind farms

Map showing the area being looked at for cable corridors for the expansion to Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms. Image: Equinor/Royal HaskoningDHV

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

‘He’s been stabbed...I tried to help’ - hour long battle to save life of David Lawal ended in tragedy

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters battling large commercial building fire

Fire crews are battling a large commercial building fire in Toftwood. Picture: Daisy Smith

Make a note in your diary for the 2020 New Year’s Day firework display in Cromer

Winning entries from the photography competition at the 2019 New Year's Day event. Pictures: R Birnie

David Freezer: Clear plan to steady the Norwich City ship will be needed on the south coast

Head coach Daniel Farke has plenty to ponder ahead of Norwich City's trip to Bournemouth next weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists