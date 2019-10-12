Former Town youngster backed to fill the void left by Bammant injury

There's more to come from Malachi Linton, according to Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold believes there's a lot more to come from Malachi Linton as the Blues look to fill the void left by Shaun Bammant's long term injury.

Malachi Linton has struck up a good understanding with Jake Reed up front. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Malachi Linton has struck up a good understanding with Jake Reed up front. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Linton was on the scoresheet in the Trawlerboys' FA Cup defeat to Carshalton last weekend and has shown signs of promise since the former Ipswich Town youngster's arrival.

Lowestoft need the 18-year-old to maintain form and fitness alongside Jake Reed up front after Bammant broke his leg in the defeat to Rushall Olympic last month.

"I think he has started to develop a really good relationship with Jake (Reed) up front and his signing looks even more crucial now given Bammo's injury," said Godbold, who is also without another key forward in Kieran Higgs with the ex-Norwich City academy product not expected to return until the New Year. "He's got a lot of ability and works very hard but I think he would agree that there's a lot more to come from him. We're really pleased with his contribution so far."

Godbold admitted he has scoured the local market for reinforcements but doesn't expect any new additions imminently.

Lowestoft manager Jamie Godbold. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft manager Jamie Godbold. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

"It's an option (to sign someone) but as always they have got to be the right fit," added Goldbold. "It's a difficult one - we aren't blessed with lots of available players good enough to play at this level in Norfolk and Suffolk but we are always looking.

"We never stop thinking about it to be honest. We are always looking to strengthen but at the moment there's nothing on the horizon."

Lowestoft head to Stratford this weekend, looking to arrest a run of five straight defeats in the league dating back to August.

Kieran Higgs is not expected to return from injury until January. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Kieran Higgs is not expected to return from injury until January. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Stratford have just sacked manager Tommy Wright with Paul Davis being placed in caretaker charge.

"It will be a tough game - they have just changed their manager and often that can go one of two ways," said Godbold, whose side are desperate not to get sucked into trouble at the wrong end of the table.

"It's a cliché but we have just got to concentrate on ourselves and make sure we're ready. I think we are a lot better side than this time last year but we need to get back to being a lot harder to beat.

We know we will get chances with the attacking talent that we've got and hopefully we can pick up a bit now."