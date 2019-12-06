'A big three points to play for': Blues boss challenges squad to push on

Marcus Wilkinson was in top form for Lowestoft in their excellent Monday night win at Hitchin

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold has called on his players to maintain their good form over a busy festive period.

Lowestoft's Jacek Zielonka is available after suspension

With six games to be played over the next 28 days - including four matches at home - the Blues boss is challenging his squad to "put a run together" to move up the BetVictor Southern Premier Central table.

After fighting back well against table-topping Tamworth last Saturday, before eventually losing 4-1, Godbold was thrilled with his side's "bouncebackability," after they picked up three points away at Hitchin on Monday night.

Victory moved the Trawlerboys up to 16th place, and they now face 19th-placed Alvechurch at Crown Meadow on Saturday intent on increasing the gap on the teams below them while they close in on three teams above them.

Marcus Wilkinson returned to the starting line-up on Monday and responded with a goal as the Blues bounced back in style with a 3-1 away victory at Hitchin.

Godbold said: "We started off Monday's game really well against a Hitchin side who are in really good form, having not lost in six games.

"Marcus Wilkinson played really well, Jake Reed was back to his best, while Luis Tibbles' penalty save came at a really key stage of the game.

"We were disappointed to concede just before half-time, but it was an excellent collective performance that saw us pick up three points on the road - it was a really important result."

Godbold admitted the "only downside" was losing skipper Travis Cole to a one-game suspension, after he was sent off late on for a second booking. He now misses the Rushall Olympic match, but Jacek Zielonka returns to the squad after suspension.

Lowestoft will be without influential club captain Rossi Jarvis for up to three months after he suffered a dislocated shoulder against Tamworth.

Godbold said: "Rossi has such a big part to play in the dressing room and on the pitch, he will be massively missed."

Ahead of Saturday's match, Godbold added: "We must concentrate on ourselves. If we can get a bit of a run together now and move upwards in the league we can start challenging the teams above us. Over the past six games our form has been good and we should be going into the game with confidence - it is a big three points to play for."