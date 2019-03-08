Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Lowestoft's injured striker says thanks for 'overwhelming' support

PUBLISHED: 11:50 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 25 October 2019

Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant, centre, is congratulated by Malachi Linton and Miguel Lopez at Rushall, before sustaining the injury that has put him out of action Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant, centre, is congratulated by Malachi Linton and Miguel Lopez at Rushall, before sustaining the injury that has put him out of action Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town striker Shaun Bammant says his recovery from a serious leg injury is being helped by the support he has received since sustaining the double break.

Shaun Bammant's absence has put more pressure on Lowestoft hitman Jake Reed Picture: Shirley D WhitlowShaun Bammant's absence has put more pressure on Lowestoft hitman Jake Reed Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Bammant suffered a broken fibula and tibula following a poor challenge from Rushall Olympic's Orrin Pendley during the latter stages of a 3-1 defeat in the Midlands on September 28.

The game was delayed for almost 40 minutes as the player was attended to on the pitch and he then spent time in a local hospital before being driven overnight to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Norwich, where he had an operation, with a metal rod being inserted to aid the healing process.

The self-employed builder now faces a long road back to fitness, but has been boosted by the backing of the club, with over £1,000 being raised by a collection at the recent FA Cup tie with Carshalton Athletic at Crown Meadow.

"The support shown from everyone at the club has been brilliant, including getting me back home to Norwich Hospital for my operation," said Bammant in a statement on the club website.

You may also want to watch:

"All the support post op and the extremely generous and kind collection on my behalf was overwhelming.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved - fans, players, staff, board and the organisers. I'm looking forward to being able enough to come down to the club and watch a game with you all. See you soon, Bammo."

In the absence of Bammant and Kieran Higgs, who is recovering from a serious knee injury, Jake Reed and Malachi Linton are now leading the line for the Blues and will once again be the key men when Jamie Godbold's men entertain Coalville Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy (3pm).

Coalville are going well in the Southern Central Premier, the same league as Lowestoft. They are currently third in the table but lost for the first time in the league on Monday when they went down 1-0 at Hitchin.

The winners will pocket £2,450 in FA prize money, with the losers getting £800.

Most Read

Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

The owner of Supercuts and Regis has fallen into administration. Picture: Denise Bradley/Castle Mall/Regis/Supercuts

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

Miles of delays following two incidents on A47

Emergency services attending what is believed to be an accident, on the A47 near Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant

Norfolk is just so noisy! I can’t even walk the Cromer clifftop in peace!

Face-to-face mardling was all the rage long before mobile phones emerged everywhere in public. Is it time for a curb on their use outside  or even a complete bam?

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Odds look terrible. But try telling Farke City have a slim chance of causing United upset

Norwich City have already got the better of one half of Manchester, after an epic 3-2 Premier League win over United's rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘This bond between Duncan, the fans and a family club is something special’ - Farke ready for emotional United occasion

Duncan Forbes Picture: Archant Library

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

How you could get paid to drink tea and eat cake

Traditional English afternoon tea. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chef reveals his battle with inner demons and how new firm will help

Nigel Raffles in the kitchen at The Library. Pic: Simon Finlay Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists