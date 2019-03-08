Lowestoft's injured striker says thanks for 'overwhelming' support

Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant, centre, is congratulated by Malachi Linton and Miguel Lopez at Rushall, before sustaining the injury that has put him out of action Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town striker Shaun Bammant says his recovery from a serious leg injury is being helped by the support he has received since sustaining the double break.

Shaun Bammant's absence has put more pressure on Lowestoft hitman Jake Reed Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shaun Bammant's absence has put more pressure on Lowestoft hitman Jake Reed Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Bammant suffered a broken fibula and tibula following a poor challenge from Rushall Olympic's Orrin Pendley during the latter stages of a 3-1 defeat in the Midlands on September 28.

The game was delayed for almost 40 minutes as the player was attended to on the pitch and he then spent time in a local hospital before being driven overnight to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Norwich, where he had an operation, with a metal rod being inserted to aid the healing process.

The self-employed builder now faces a long road back to fitness, but has been boosted by the backing of the club, with over £1,000 being raised by a collection at the recent FA Cup tie with Carshalton Athletic at Crown Meadow.

"The support shown from everyone at the club has been brilliant, including getting me back home to Norwich Hospital for my operation," said Bammant in a statement on the club website.

"All the support post op and the extremely generous and kind collection on my behalf was overwhelming.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved - fans, players, staff, board and the organisers. I'm looking forward to being able enough to come down to the club and watch a game with you all. See you soon, Bammo."

In the absence of Bammant and Kieran Higgs, who is recovering from a serious knee injury, Jake Reed and Malachi Linton are now leading the line for the Blues and will once again be the key men when Jamie Godbold's men entertain Coalville Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy (3pm).

Coalville are going well in the Southern Central Premier, the same league as Lowestoft. They are currently third in the table but lost for the first time in the league on Monday when they went down 1-0 at Hitchin.

The winners will pocket £2,450 in FA prize money, with the losers getting £800.