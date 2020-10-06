Lowestoft match postponed after opponents coronavirus outbreak
PUBLISHED: 14:35 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 06 October 2020
Lowestoft Town FC’s scheduled match tonight (Tuesday) against St Ives Town in the Pitching In Southern Premier Division Central League has been postponed.
The match has been postponed after the St Ives Town FC first team suffered an outbreak of Covid-19,
Lowestoft Town FC chairman Gary Keyzor told the club’s website: “Tonight’s scheduled league game has been postponed
“Due to an outbreak of Covid-19 within the St Ives first team our scheduled league game has been postponed.
“We wish everyone affected at St Ives FC a speedy recovery.”
On the St Ives Town FC website, Gary Clarke, chairman, said: “So far two managers and a player have tested positive and we await the results of the other players and staff.
“With a game scheduled tonight we were left with no choice but to notify the league that the club will be unable to fulfil the fixture.
“We have a duty of care to the players, staff and more importantly our supporters – many of who fall into the danger category.
“The club’s Board of Directors have voted that the club enters into a complete lockdown of the first team to ensure that our outbreak is contained, therefore St Ives Town FC will not play any games until Friday, October 16 at the earliest.”
