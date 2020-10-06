Search

Advanced search

Lowestoft match postponed after opponents coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 14:35 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 06 October 2020

Lowestoft Town FC's scheduled midweek match has been postponed. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lowestoft Town FC's scheduled midweek match has been postponed. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Lowestoft Town FC’s scheduled match tonight (Tuesday) against St Ives Town in the Pitching In Southern Premier Division Central League has been postponed.

The match has been postponed after the St Ives Town FC first team suffered an outbreak of Covid-19,

Lowestoft Town FC chairman Gary Keyzor told the club’s website: “Tonight’s scheduled league game has been postponed

“Due to an outbreak of Covid-19 within the St Ives first team our scheduled league game has been postponed.

“We wish everyone affected at St Ives FC a speedy recovery.”

On the St Ives Town FC website, Gary Clarke, chairman, said: “So far two managers and a player have tested positive and we await the results of the other players and staff.

“With a game scheduled tonight we were left with no choice but to notify the league that the club will be unable to fulfil the fixture.

“We have a duty of care to the players, staff and more importantly our supporters – many of who fall into the danger category.

“The club’s Board of Directors have voted that the club enters into a complete lockdown of the first team to ensure that our outbreak is contained, therefore St Ives Town FC will not play any games until Friday, October 16 at the earliest.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Invasive plant with potential to ‘carpet rivers’ found in Norfolk Broads

Floating pennywort has been spotted in the River Ant. Photo: NNNSI

Pubs across Norfolk offering free drinks this October

Claire Brooks, landlady of the Walnut Tree Shades which is one of the Norfolk pubs offering free drinks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Surgery cancels flu jabs after power cut ruins vaccines

Aldborough Surgery. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Lowestoft match postponed after opponents coronavirus outbreak

Lowestoft Town FC's scheduled midweek match has been postponed. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It hits emotionally’ - Meet the two women knocking on every door in Gorleston

Maria Greenwood and Haley Hutchinson, from Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre in Gorleston, will be knocking on every door in the town to check on how people are doing during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre.