Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Trawlerboys happy with a valuable point on their travels

PUBLISHED: 14:32 13 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 13 January 2019

Ben Fowkes was on target for Lowestoft Town at AFC Rushden & Diamonds Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Ben Fowkes was on target for Lowestoft Town at AFC Rushden & Diamonds Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town returned from high-flying AFC Rushden & Diamonds with a well-deserved point after 1-1 draw – but with a bit of luck it could have been three.

Town – who gave a debut to new signing Marcus Wilkinson on the left flank – had the first strike on target as Henry Pollock slipped the ball through to Ben Fowkes, but his shot was saved by the legs of keeper Ben Heath.

Armani Schaar made inroads down the right and twice put in dangerous crosses, but giant central defender Liam Dolman was able to clear.

It was a lively opening for the Trawlerboys and their enterprise was rewarded when they took a 22nd-minute lead. The two Wilkinsons combined to win the ball back before slipping it through to Fowkes who took a touch before shooting low past Heath.

Shaun Bammant was next to try his luck, but Heath went full length to turn it around the post.

It had been a good first half for Lowestoft, but that bright 44 minutes was undone on the stroke of half-time. Ben Diamond chased a ball into the area and fell under minimal contact with the referee pointing to the spot. Ben Farrell stepped up to convert the resultant penalty.

Rushden came more into the game at the start of the second half with their three front men breaking with pace. Billy Johnson collected a dangerous cross from the right off the head of Declan Rogers and then Diamond put another chance across the face of the goal, but wide of the post.

Lowestoft had a lucky escape just past the hour mark as Rogers crossed from the left and Tom Lorraine leapt high, but sent his header smacking against the foot of the post and back into play. The woodwork saved Lowestoft a second time as Sam Johnson’s shot was parried by Billy Johnson but rebounded against Adam Tann and hit the post before being cleared.

As the game reached the final stages it was Lowestoft who were pressing again with Bammant setting up Pollock but he failed to make proper contact. Lowestoft penalty appeals were turned down as Fowkes was pushed in the penalty area in a similar incident that led to Rushden’s penalty.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds: Heath, Reynolds, Berry-Hargreaves, Collard, Dolman, Rogers, Hopkins, Farrell (S Johnson 70), Lorraine (Bowen 77), Diamond (Acquaye 82), Hicks. Subs not used: Curtis, Punter.

Lowestoft: Johnson, Curry, J Wilkinson, Smith, Tann, Deeks, Schaar, Pollock, Bammant, Fowkes, M Wilkinson (Pinheiro 74). Subs not used: Hedge, Wren, Higgs, Putnins.

Referee; G Rollason; Att 575.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Region could be swept by snow as icy blast arrives

Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men arrested over armed home invasion and attempted robbery in Norwich

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

How a man’s dream supermarket business turned into a nightmare

Abdul Hussain, whose supermarket has been without electricity for 12 months. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘It was really hard saying goodbye to them’: Three best friends say goodbye after being torn apart in 1973

Peter Russell, Ian Belsam and John Clarke (Pictured left to right) had the quintessential Australian holiday in 1972, but two never came back. Picture: Contributed by John Clarke

Paddy Davitt verdict: R-E-S-P-E-C-T. The new currency at Norwich City

Jordan Rhodes earned Norwich City a hard-fought point with his first touch at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Long-running newsagent starts work on new store - but there’s one minor blip

Barnwell's is moving from 33, Market Place to 31, Market Place in Aylsham. Shame about the spelling. Picture: Steve Downes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists