Godbold hoping Lowestoft get a boost from Reed return

08 February, 2019 - 17:05
Jake Reed - a regular scorer for Lowestoft in the past Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Jake Reed - a regular scorer for Lowestoft in the past Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Jamie Godbold is hoping the return of star striker Jake Reed will provide Lowestoft with the lift they need to escape the clutches of a relegation battle.

Jamie Godbold, left, is delighted to have Jake Reed back at Lowestoft Picture: Shirley D WhitlowJamie Godbold, left, is delighted to have Jake Reed back at Lowestoft Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Reed has made a surprise return to Lowestoft and made a sensational debut, scoring the only goal of the game as the Blues beat second-placed Stourbridge 1-0 a week ago.

Now Town boss Godbold is hoping the Reed Effect will continue at Barwell – and beyond – on Saturday.

“I think Jake’s arrival has boosted the entire club,” said Godbold. “The dressing room and supporters were both buoyed by his arrival and I just felt a different environment around the place.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have him back and he feels he’s back where he belongs.”

It was a feeling echoed by the man himself.

“I have heard really good stuff about the training and how good they are in the dressing room,” said Reed.

“Hopefully we can get a good run going now and I just want to score some goals to keep us up. It’s good to be back home.”

Reed’s return was something of a surprise: Leiston had rebuffed previous attempts by the Blues to prise him away, but then, to chairman Gary Keyzor’s surprise, made him available for transfer.

Lowestoft have had some tough times financially, but the backing of the club’s fans played a major part in financing the move.

Keyzor said: “Jake Reed has been on our radar since I returned as chairman and twice our interest was understandably rejected by Leiston.

“So I was very surprised when three weeks ago his name was circulated throughout the leagues as being available.

“Knowing the club’s finances it would have been beyond us without looking for enough private donations ensuring that if this was going to happen that it had to have no affect on the club’s finances.

“After a few phone calls I had managed to obtain the undisclosed fee required for the deal to be completed in time for him to return home to the Amber Dew Events Stadium in time for our home game against Stourbridge on Saturday. And we all know the outcome and the scorer of the winning goal.”

