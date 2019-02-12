Search

Lowestoft unable to recover from early goal as leaders take points

PUBLISHED: 12:53 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 03 March 2019

Lowestoft boss Jamie Godbold, right, and assistant Andy Reynolds discuss tactics during the game against Kettering Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft failed to recover after conceding a fifth-minute goal to leaders Kettering.

Lowestoft Town's Rio Douglas, right, and Kettering's Craig Stanley Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town's Rio Douglas, right, and Kettering's Craig Stanley Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The Blues went into the game without the injured Travis Cole and Adam Smith and then lost striker Jake Reed for personal reasons – although manager Jamie Godbold was able to bring in new signing Dylan Williams and work experience youngster Rio Douglas.

But they were behind after just five minutes. Jack O’Connor crossed from the right and with Elvijs Putnins not able to get a telling touch the ball fell nicely for Rhys Hoeness to sidefoot into a gaping goal.

Lowestoft hit back and an excellent diagonal ball from Douglas saw Marcus Wilkinson outpacing Declan Towers to send a worthy effort flashing past Paul White but just wide of the upright.

A feisty five minutes saw Williams and Kettering’s Ben Milnes and Hoeness booked, followed shortly afterwards by O’Connor receiving a straight red card.

Lowestoft's Marcus Wilkinson taking a shot, which is saved by Kettering keeper Paul White Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Marcus Wilkinson taking a shot, which is saved by Kettering keeper Paul White Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

With a man advantage Lowestoft took the game to Kettering with both the Wilkinsons – Jack and Marcus - testing White. There was also a scare for the Trawlerboys defence as a free-kick from Marcus Kelly deflected off Adam Tann but just wide of the woodwork.

Kettering made a switch at the break, bringing on Brett Solkhon for Milnes and set out their stall straight away to soak up the pressure and rely on the occasional quick counter to secure their seventh consecutive victory.

Consequently Lowestoft were seeing plenty of the ball and playing it around nicely but without causing the Poppies defence too many problems.

In contrast in their fewer attacks Kettering looked the more likely to score and Dan Holman forced Putnins into the save of the game as he flew across goal to turn a ferocious drive wide.

Referee Abi Marriott sends off Kettering Town player Aaron O'Connor Picture: Shirley D WhitlowReferee Abi Marriott sends off Kettering Town player Aaron O'Connor Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

With time running out Lowestoft sent on Shaun Bammant, Ben Fowkes and Henry Pollock pushing everyone forward in an attempt to salvage a point. Jack Wilkinson had the last and possibly best chance as Pollock’s cross was flicked on by Bammant but he could only hit the ball over from six yards.

Lowestoft: Putnins, Curry, J Wilkinson, Barker, Jarvis, Tann (Bammant 65), Fisk, Deeks, M Wilkinson (Fowkes 72), Williams, Douglas (Pollock 75). Subs not used: Hedge, Wren.

Kettering: White, Richens, Meikle (Rowe-Turner 81), O’Connor, Holman, Milnes (Solkhon 46), Hoeness (Stohrer 81), Kelly-Evans, Kelly, Towers, Stanley. Subs not used: Toseland, Bradshaw.

Referee: A Marriott

Rio Douglas on the ball for Lowestoft Picture: Shirley D WhitlowRio Douglas on the ball for Lowestoft Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Attendance: 644

