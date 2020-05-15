Search

Advanced search

Coup for Blues as former Canaries stalwart joins as Head of Coaching

PUBLISHED: 16:43 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 15 May 2020

Back then, Keith Webb passes on instructions to his England players. Picture: The FA/Getty Images

Back then, Keith Webb passes on instructions to his England players. Picture: The FA/Getty Images

2014 The FA

Management at Lowestoft Town FC have expressed their delight after Keith Webb was unveiled as the club’s new Head of Coaching.

And Blues boss Jamie Godbold believes Webb’s vast knowledge and experience within the game “will be crucial” in the development of Lowestoft’s young players.

Former Norwich City reserve and youth team chief Webb, who is currently Regional Coach Development Manager for The FA, has joined the Crown Meadow outfit in a new role.

Having previously started his coaching career in 1986 at Norwich City as Youth Team manager, Webb went on to manage Norwich Reserves for six years before joining King’s Lynn.

A brief spell abroad followed, before he joined the FA in a coaching development capacity.

Spells as manager of the England Cerebral Palsy team came thereafter before Webb led Team GB at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Having recently completed a Masters in Sports Coaching, Webb will now join up with The Blues as Lowestoft’s Head of Coaching.

Lowestoft manager Jamie Godbold told his club’s website: “I am delighted that Keith has agreed to take up this role.

“Keith has been a good friend and mentor for a number of years and his knowledge and experience within the game will be crucial in the development of our young players.

“The success he has achieved in winning trophies, and track record of developing young players, speaks for itself.

“This ‘signing’ demonstrates the importance we place on our youth section, and I’m even more confident now that with the talented young coaches we have guiding our young players, we will have players capable of representing our club at first team level”.

Assistant manager Andy Reynolds added: “It’s not a common role filled within clubs at our level, but with the direction we want to move all teams at the club, and the pathway we want to have working from bottom to top, we felt it was a role worth creating.”

Discussing his new role, Keith Webb said: “I have known both Jamie and Andy for a number of years and both share the same values and attitudes about football and people.

“They are striving to give Lowestoft a clear philosophy and structure that people who follow the club should be proud of.

“It will give local players a development pathway, which might one day lead to senior football in the town raising standards at the same time”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

London woman charged with breaching lockdown in market town

Halesworth in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Paperchase confirms Norwich store has shut permanently

Paperchase in Norwich has had all stock, signs and the till removed. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care worker appeals for help to catch arsonists who set her car on fire

Police are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa Rushmer

Two more coronavirus patient deaths reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

See inside this ‘Grand Designs’ style home with glass sky lounge and balcony

This five-bedroom home in Kessingland is on the market for £699,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

London woman charged with breaching lockdown in market town

Halesworth in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Step forward for NDR Western Link following government backing

Option C is the recommended preferred route for the Western Link. Picture: Norfolk County Council
Drive 24