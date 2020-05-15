Coup for Blues as former Canaries stalwart joins as Head of Coaching

Back then, Keith Webb passes on instructions to his England players. Picture: The FA/Getty Images 2014 The FA

Management at Lowestoft Town FC have expressed their delight after Keith Webb was unveiled as the club’s new Head of Coaching.

And Blues boss Jamie Godbold believes Webb’s vast knowledge and experience within the game “will be crucial” in the development of Lowestoft’s young players.

Former Norwich City reserve and youth team chief Webb, who is currently Regional Coach Development Manager for The FA, has joined the Crown Meadow outfit in a new role.

Having previously started his coaching career in 1986 at Norwich City as Youth Team manager, Webb went on to manage Norwich Reserves for six years before joining King’s Lynn.

A brief spell abroad followed, before he joined the FA in a coaching development capacity.

Spells as manager of the England Cerebral Palsy team came thereafter before Webb led Team GB at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Having recently completed a Masters in Sports Coaching, Webb will now join up with The Blues as Lowestoft’s Head of Coaching.

Lowestoft manager Jamie Godbold told his club’s website: “I am delighted that Keith has agreed to take up this role.

“Keith has been a good friend and mentor for a number of years and his knowledge and experience within the game will be crucial in the development of our young players.

“The success he has achieved in winning trophies, and track record of developing young players, speaks for itself.

“This ‘signing’ demonstrates the importance we place on our youth section, and I’m even more confident now that with the talented young coaches we have guiding our young players, we will have players capable of representing our club at first team level”.

Assistant manager Andy Reynolds added: “It’s not a common role filled within clubs at our level, but with the direction we want to move all teams at the club, and the pathway we want to have working from bottom to top, we felt it was a role worth creating.”

Discussing his new role, Keith Webb said: “I have known both Jamie and Andy for a number of years and both share the same values and attitudes about football and people.

“They are striving to give Lowestoft a clear philosophy and structure that people who follow the club should be proud of.

“It will give local players a development pathway, which might one day lead to senior football in the town raising standards at the same time”.