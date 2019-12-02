Lowestoft Town ease to victory over Canaries

Lowestoft's Jake Reed was on target at Hitchin Town. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town claimed an impressive 3-1 win at Hitchin Town in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central League last night.

Hitchin Town 1 Lowestoft Town 3

The Blues were grateful to Luis Tibbles just before the half-hour mark when he saved a penalty and Jake Reed took full advantage of the reprieve to put his side ahead in the 39th minute.

Hitchin equalised just before the break through a Jake Hutchinson header but Malachi Linton restored the Trawlerboys' lead coolly from the spot early in the second half.

Lowestoft effectively wrapped up the points in the 65th thanks to Marcus Wilkinson's strike although Travis Cole's sending off due to a second yellow card prompted hopes of a comeback from the home side.

However, Jamie Godbold's men saw out the remaining few minutes despite Hitchin having a goal disallowed.

The Blues are next in action at home on Saturday when they take on Alvechurch.