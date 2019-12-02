Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Lowestoft Town ease to victory over Canaries

PUBLISHED: 21:44 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:44 02 December 2019

Lowestoft's Jake Reed was on target at Hitchin Town. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Lowestoft's Jake Reed was on target at Hitchin Town. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town claimed an impressive 3-1 win at Hitchin Town in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central League last night.

Hitchin Town 1 Lowestoft Town 3

Lowestoft Town claimed an impressive 3-1 win at Hitchin Town in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central League last night.

The Blues were grateful to Luis Tibbles just before the half-hour mark when he saved a penalty and Jake Reed took full advantage of the reprieve to put his side ahead in the 39th minute.

You may also want to watch:

Hitchin equalised just before the break through a Jake Hutchinson header but Malachi Linton restored the Trawlerboys' lead coolly from the spot early in the second half.

Lowestoft effectively wrapped up the points in the 65th thanks to Marcus Wilkinson's strike although Travis Cole's sending off due to a second yellow card prompted hopes of a comeback from the home side.

However, Jamie Godbold's men saw out the remaining few minutes despite Hitchin having a goal disallowed.

The Blues are next in action at home on Saturday when they take on Alvechurch.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

Emergency services at the scene of the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Father of teenage crash victim’s emotional plea for motorists to pay attention

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

Emergency services at the scene of the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Father of teenage crash victim’s emotional plea for motorists to pay attention

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

Emergency services at the scene of the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich City set for Alex Neil reunion in FA Cup

Norwich City will face Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Father of teenage crash victim’s emotional plea for motorists to pay attention

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Earliest known photographic record of Norfolk goes under hammer

Norwich Photographically Illustrated 1865 Book to go to auction Pictures: B Robert Hindrey Mason

Red Card Comedy club review: The line-ups are always decent

Comedian Pierre Hollins. Picture: Supplied by Red Card Comedy Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists