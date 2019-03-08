Top prizes on offer as football clubs rally round worthy cause

Crown Meadow, Lowestoft will host a pre season friendly between Lowestoft and an Ipswich Town FC X1. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Lowestoft Town are set to boost a worthy cause as funds are raised for a toddler battling a rare form of cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At the friendly versus an Ipswich Town FC X1 next Wednesday (July 24) at Crown Meadow, a raffle - featuring numerous prizes - will take place at half-time.

You may also want to watch:

Among the prizes on offer is a signed Ipswich Town FC shirt; two match tickets for Ipswich Town FC; a hospitality package for four at Lowestoft Town FC; two match tickets for Lowestoft Town FC; Sentinel Leisure family swim pass; Sentinel Leisure couples swim and spa pass and a family Adventure Island pass.

It is being held to raise money for the son of former Lowestoft player Louis Cutajar, as funds help with the cost of life saving treatment for little Oakley, who is suffering from a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

Raffle tickets are now on sale, and available at all Lowestoft Town home games, at the clubhouse, from Waveney FC's Saturday Football Club and via Chris Bond at Barnards Soccer Centre.