Top prizes on offer as football clubs rally round worthy cause
PUBLISHED: 10:26 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 19 July 2019
Lowestoft Town are set to boost a worthy cause as funds are raised for a toddler battling a rare form of cancer.
At the friendly versus an Ipswich Town FC X1 next Wednesday (July 24) at Crown Meadow, a raffle - featuring numerous prizes - will take place at half-time.
Among the prizes on offer is a signed Ipswich Town FC shirt; two match tickets for Ipswich Town FC; a hospitality package for four at Lowestoft Town FC; two match tickets for Lowestoft Town FC; Sentinel Leisure family swim pass; Sentinel Leisure couples swim and spa pass and a family Adventure Island pass.
It is being held to raise money for the son of former Lowestoft player Louis Cutajar, as funds help with the cost of life saving treatment for little Oakley, who is suffering from a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.
Raffle tickets are now on sale, and available at all Lowestoft Town home games, at the clubhouse, from Waveney FC's Saturday Football Club and via Chris Bond at Barnards Soccer Centre.
