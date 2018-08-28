Video

‘We pretty much inherited a boy straight out of academy football but he is growing into his body’ - Reynolds on development of former City striker

Kieran Higgs starred for Lowestoft Town against Royston Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town striker Kieran Higgs has come on “in leaps and bounds” since his summer move to the Amber Dew Events Stadium.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

That’s the verdict of assistant boss Andy Reynolds as the former Norwich City academy product starred in the Blues 2-0 win against Royston Town on Tuesday evening.

Whilst the goalscoring was left to Armani Schaar and Connor Deeks on the night, Higgs was a constant outlet for the Blues, who had to defend stoutly against the play-off hopefuls for the majority of the evening.

Higgs was sidelined for much of the last 18 months whilst with the Canaries and Reynolds has been impressed at the way the striker has developed.

“Higgsy has come on in leaps and bounds,” said Reynolds, who took charge of the Blues in the absence of manager Jamie Godbold, who was unwell. “We pretty much inherited a boy straight out of academy football but he is growing into his body a bit more. He is far more robust and he’s physically able to cope with players coming through the back of him a little bit better.

Shaun Bammant in action against Royston Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shaun Bammant in action against Royston Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

MORE: Search for a league win over for Blues

“We feel it is a case of him growing into that role up front. My biggest bugbear with young players is that they come through with a version of how they want to play the game and it doesn’t necessarily match up with the tools that they have.

“He’s quick, he’s good with the ball and direct. The more he uses variety and prays on defenders, the more effective he will be.”

The victory couldn’t have come at a better time for the Blues, who were without a win in the league since August before Tuesday.

Reynolds hopes his side can re-establish some of momentum they had at the start of the campaign.

Adam Smith battles for possession. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Adam Smith battles for possession. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

“We have to take this into Saturday (against Rushden & Diamonds) and put in performances like it,” said Reynolds. “We know where we are going to be at the end of the season in terms of which half of the league - we just want to be as high up that bottom half as we can.

“It’s wins like today that will help that. I think tonight highlights the importance of us having a fully fit squad to pick from.

“It allows us to do so much more with shapes and systems and we felt a lot more comfortable.”

Elvijs Putnins in action for Lowestoft Town against Royston. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Elvijs Putnins in action for Lowestoft Town against Royston. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow