Search

Advanced search

Video

‘We pretty much inherited a boy straight out of academy football but he is growing into his body’ - Reynolds on development of former City striker

PUBLISHED: 13:24 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:24 21 November 2018

Kieran Higgs starred for Lowestoft Town against Royston Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Kieran Higgs starred for Lowestoft Town against Royston Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town striker Kieran Higgs has come on “in leaps and bounds” since his summer move to the Amber Dew Events Stadium.

That’s the verdict of assistant boss Andy Reynolds as the former Norwich City academy product starred in the Blues 2-0 win against Royston Town on Tuesday evening.

Whilst the goalscoring was left to Armani Schaar and Connor Deeks on the night, Higgs was a constant outlet for the Blues, who had to defend stoutly against the play-off hopefuls for the majority of the evening.

Higgs was sidelined for much of the last 18 months whilst with the Canaries and Reynolds has been impressed at the way the striker has developed.

“Higgsy has come on in leaps and bounds,” said Reynolds, who took charge of the Blues in the absence of manager Jamie Godbold, who was unwell. “We pretty much inherited a boy straight out of academy football but he is growing into his body a bit more. He is far more robust and he’s physically able to cope with players coming through the back of him a little bit better.

Shaun Bammant in action against Royston Town. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowShaun Bammant in action against Royston Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

MORE: Search for a league win over for Blues

“We feel it is a case of him growing into that role up front. My biggest bugbear with young players is that they come through with a version of how they want to play the game and it doesn’t necessarily match up with the tools that they have.

“He’s quick, he’s good with the ball and direct. The more he uses variety and prays on defenders, the more effective he will be.”

The victory couldn’t have come at a better time for the Blues, who were without a win in the league since August before Tuesday.

Reynolds hopes his side can re-establish some of momentum they had at the start of the campaign.

Adam Smith battles for possession. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowAdam Smith battles for possession. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

“We have to take this into Saturday (against Rushden & Diamonds) and put in performances like it,” said Reynolds. “We know where we are going to be at the end of the season in terms of which half of the league - we just want to be as high up that bottom half as we can.

“It’s wins like today that will help that. I think tonight highlights the importance of us having a fully fit squad to pick from.

“It allows us to do so much more with shapes and systems and we felt a lot more comfortable.”

Elvijs Putnins in action for Lowestoft Town against Royston. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowElvijs Putnins in action for Lowestoft Town against Royston. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Kieran Higgs gets a shot on goal during Lowestoft Town's clash with Royston at the Amber Dew Events Stadium Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOWKieran Higgs gets a shot on goal during Lowestoft Town's clash with Royston at the Amber Dew Events Stadium Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout. Picture: Simon Parkin

Homeless man caught drink-driving in his temporary home - a Jaguar X-type

Charles Dunnett was caught drink-driving in a Jaguar X-type. Photo: Archive

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Strictly star to Shakespeare

Anton Du Beck Credit: Supplied by Jarrolds

‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

Thug armed with tyre brace dragged disabled show jumper from her wheelchair

Kyle Fenton arriving at Kings Lynn Magistrates Court at an earlier hearing PHOTO: Archant

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Paying the penalty at Norwich City

Teemu Pukki was the latest to endure spot kick misery for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Ready up the road machine! The PinkUn Show #157 is LIVE ahead of Norwich City trips

Michael Bailey
This week's PinkUn Show returns to The Woolpack to talk international break and the return to EFL Championship action with a trip to Swansea.

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
Timm Klose has been busy with Switzerland during the final international break of 2018, while Tim Krul and Moritz Leitner have been away with their remaining Norwich City team-mates in Tampa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Chris Lakey: Inside information... or fake news as it is often is

Chris Lakey
An all too familiar sight - Matt Jarvis on the ground injured Picture: Nick Butcher

Opinion Canaries are giving fans every right to live the dream

Robin sainty
Jordan Rhodes rushes to collect the ball after scoring City's equaliser - it was well worth the effort Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Video ‘I’m sure with this football we can be successful’ – Leitner loving the Norwich City way

Moritz Leitner has total faith in what Norwich City are doing this season in the Championship - and what they could go on to achieve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why Matt Gill swapped Norwich City for Ipswich Town

New Ipswich Town first-team coach Matt Gill, pictured at training with Paul Lambert. Picture: Ross Halls

‘When it comes out and you don’t have the operation it can be an issue’ - City ace on his comeback from shoulder injury

Louis Thompson is on the comeback trail from a shoulder injury. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Lowestoft Town 2 Royston Town 0: Joy for Blues as Schaar and Deeks strike to down Crows

Kieran Higgs gets a shot on goal during Lowestoft Town's clash with Royston at the Amber Dew Events Stadium Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Paying the penalty at Norwich City

Teemu Pukki was the latest to endure spot kick misery for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists