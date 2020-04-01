‘It would take something extra special for me to think about going back into football’ - Ady Gallagher on life after Lowestoft Town

Former Lowestoft Town boss Ady Gallagher admits his time away from the club has given him time to appreciate the success he tasted at Crown Meadow. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Ady Gallagher admits he misses life at Lowestoft Town, but not enough to make the leap back into football management any time soon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ady Gallagher admits he misses the atmosphere around Lowestoft Town but won't step back into football management any time soon. Picture: Archant Ady Gallagher admits he misses the atmosphere around Lowestoft Town but won't step back into football management any time soon. Picture: Archant

Gallagher helped oversee a period of unprecedented success at Crown Meadow, primarily alongside Micky Chapman and Craig Fleming, as the club reached the National League North – the same division King’s Lynn Town are currently battling for promotion.

He left the club in November 2017, ending an 18-year association with the Blues as the club hit upon hard financial times.

Gallagher wanted to take some time away and assess whether he wanted to get back into the game. Despite having opportunities, Gallagher has been happy to keep his Saturday afternoons free and concentrate on being the best teacher he can be at Shelton HH Independent School.

“I’ve been asked to apply for jobs on a couple of occasions but I’ve been really keen to throw myself into my teaching job and I’ve really enjoyed that,” said Gallagher. “I’m a teacher and I want to be able to give that my all. I’ve been lucky to have two great jobs in the past but it’s very hard.

Ady Gallagher always wore his heart on his sleeve on the sidelines as Lowestoft Town boss. Picture: Richard Calver Ady Gallagher always wore his heart on his sleeve on the sidelines as Lowestoft Town boss. Picture: Richard Calver

“Teaching has always been my profession but football has been my passion. But I feel like I owe it to my teaching - going to Manchester on a Saturday and then somewhere else on a Tuesday night is difficult when you’re also holding down a full time job. It’s nice to have the weekends back for myself and my wife.”

Getting on for two and a half years since his departure the time has given Gallagher time to digest some of the achievements he was involved in at Crown Meadow. Promotions, relegations, trips to Wembley – Gallagher saw it all, although he didn’t dwell on that success at the time.

“It’s been nice because when I was manager at Lowestoft it was always about looking forward,” added Gallagher, who was replaced by Dale Brooks as Lowestoft boss. “Being away from it allowed me to reflect on the success we had at the club. It’s something that I’m really proud of.

You may also want to watch:

“For a local lad like me to manage his hometown club and the success we had with Mick, Flem and Dave Carolan in particular - it was a dream come true.

“It would take something extra special for me to think about going back into football. There are aspects of it that I miss but I’m quite a positive person. I’ve got some great memories from my time at Lowestoft.”

Amid dire financial circumstances, Gallagher was delighted to see the Trawlerboys, under Brooks, retain their step three status. The managerial pairing of Jamie Godbold and Andy Reynolds have since given the club some stability in their two seasons in charge and Gallagher couldn’t be more pleased for the duo.

“It was strange after I left because I felt really invested in the club still – it was a terrible time for Dale Brooks and the lads but I was so pleased to see them maintain that level of football.

The management trio of Craig Fleming, Micky Chapman and Ady Gallagher. Picture: Focus Images The management trio of Craig Fleming, Micky Chapman and Ady Gallagher. Picture: Focus Images

“They are still my club and it’s always the first result that I look out for. It’s why I attended one of the first supporters’ meetings after Godders and Reyns were appointed and I spoke out there.

“I obviously know them both really well and I said they need to be given time to develop that group of players. The supporters needed to give them that support along with the club.

“It’s great to see them able to give the club the stability they needed in the two years they’ve been there.

“They’ve managed to get a youth programme off the ground and they can’t just be judged by what happens out there on the pitch. “They have managed to build a squad with some valuable experience but they’ve also been able to add a bit of youth into it as well, which is really good to see.

Craig Fleming (L) Ady Gallagher (C) and Mick Chapman (R) of Lowestoft Town discuss tactics before The FA Cup qualifying second round match at Owen Street Sports Ground, Coalville Picture by Richard Land/Focus Images Ltd +44 7713 507003 27/09/2014 Craig Fleming (L) Ady Gallagher (C) and Mick Chapman (R) of Lowestoft Town discuss tactics before The FA Cup qualifying second round match at Owen Street Sports Ground, Coalville Picture by Richard Land/Focus Images Ltd +44 7713 507003 27/09/2014

“Hopefully they can now really kick on over the next two or three years.”