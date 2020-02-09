Search

Bromsgrove Sporting 6 Lowestoft Town 0: Trawlerboys left to rue poor defensive display

PUBLISHED: 15:30 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 09 February 2020

Bromsgrove's Shaquille McDonald celebrates his second goal of the afternoon. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Making defensive errors whilst playing the division's highest scoring attack is a recipe for disaster as Lowestoft found to their cost on Saturday with basic mistakes playing a big part in all of Bromsgrove's goal.

With Connor Deeks ruled out with injury, Lowestoft made just one change with Jake Reed returning following suspension.

Lowestoft got off to the worst possible start as their early raid on the Bromsgrove goal was cleared and keeper Dan Platt's punt upfield was allowed to bounce over the Town's defence for Micky Taylor to race through and be brought down by Luis Tibbles. Richard Gregory converted the fifth-minute spot kick.

Lowestoft fought back and Jake Reed's shot hit Platt's elbow and deflected wide. Jacek Zielonka was next to go close as his shot from an acute angle beat Platt but rebounded off the far post. Within a minute Taylor set Gregory free and his 20-yard drive hit both posts before spinning into the net.

Lowestoft were still making a game of it at this stage with Platt again saving well from Reed but it all went to pieces just past the half hour mark. With Lowestoft on the attack they were halted by the ball hitting the referee. From the resultant bounced ball in their favour, Andrew Fisk's attempt to find Reed was intercepted and a long ball forward released Shaquille McDonald who raced clear to shoot just inside Tibbles' upright.

Just three minutes later Lowestoft lost the ball just inside their own half and McDonald caught Tibbles well off his line with an audacious lob from some 35 yards.

It was now a damage limitation exercise but a free kick just outside their penalty area seven minutes into the second half enabled McDonald to complete his hat-trick with a shot straight through the defensive wall and just inside the post.

The last goal was another present as Dylan Ruffles allowed the ball to spin away from him on the halfway line allowing Bromsgrove skipper Gregory to complete his hat-trick in his 100th game for the club.

Lowestoft continued trying for a consolation goal with Adam Tann's stooping header saved at the foot of the post and Malachi Linton stabbing one last chance the wrong side of the upright.

Bromsgrove Sporting: Platt, Westwood, Wilson, Spink, Tom Taylor, Broadhurst, Mills (Hickman 77), Quaynor (Higginson 68), Micky Taylor (McDonald 18), Gregory, Dowd. Subs not used: Beardmore, Mussa

Lowestoft Town: Tibbbles. Ruffles, Jack Wilkinson, Lopez (Richardson 64), Curry, Tann, McIntosh (Barbor 64), Fisk (Marcus Wilkinson 77), Reed, Linton, Zielonka. Subs not used: French, Reynolds

Referee: Mr R Cattell

Attendance: 1,110

