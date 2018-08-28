Search

Lowestoft Town make it six unbeaten with hard-fought point at Barwell

PUBLISHED: 15:06 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 10 February 2019

Lowestoft celebrate Ben Fowkes' opener at Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town took their unbeaten run to six games as they earned another hard-fought point away to Barwell.

Lowestoft's Henry Pollock shields the ball away from Barwell's Nigel Julien and Jai Rowe. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Henry Pollock shields the ball away from Barwell's Nigel Julien and Jai Rowe. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Barwell 1 Lowestoft Town 1

The very strong wind again played a major role in the game with Lowestoft having the better of the first half and Barwell dominating the second.

The very strong wind again played a major role in the game with Lowestoft having the better of the first half and Barwell dominating the second.

For Lowestoft Marcus Wilkinson had recovered from his midweek injury but Kieran Higgs is likely to be out for the season.

Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant and Ben Fowkes in action against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Shaun Bammant and Ben Fowkes in action against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Barwell had the first effort on goal with Jamie Towers powering a shot from 25 yards but straight at Elvijs Putnins.

Lowestoft were close to taking the lead after good play by Henry Pollock saw Shaun Bammant’s shot being cleared off the line by Eliot Putman.

There was a big let-off for Lowestoft as Anthony Dwyer crossed from the right, knocked down by Jai Rowe, but volleyed high over the bar from three yards out by Eddy Nisevic.

Lowestoft took the lead in the 31st minute with Wilkinson and Pollock interchanging passes on the left and finding Ben Fowkes who played the ball through a forest of legs at the near post.

Lowestoft's Marcus Wilkinson in action against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Marcus Wilkinson in action against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Buoyed by the goal Lowestoft searched for a second with Wilkinson finding Bammant who in turn set up Pollock who forced a fine diving save from Liam Castle.

Barwell were forced into an early change in the second period with Dominic Brownhill replacing captain Brady Hickey.

Bammant and Fowkes combined down the right but the latter’s low cross was snatched off the feet of Wilkinson. That would be the last seen of the Lowestoft attack as they were forced back to defend for long periods.

A tremendous effort from Nisevic was turned round the post by Putnins and from the resultant corner Adam Smith cleared off the line from Towers. A speculative cross-cum-shot from Nigel Julien evaded Putnins and came out off the inside of the post.

The Lowestoft dug-out during the Blues' 1-1 draw at Barwell. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowThe Lowestoft dug-out during the Blues' 1-1 draw at Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Substitute Stanley Mugisha had a great chance to level the scores just after coming off the bench but with an open goal in front of him placed the ball wide of the far upright. The equalizer Barwell had been threatening finally arrived in the 78th minute with Rowe heading home at the near post.

The woodwork came to Lowestoft’s rescue again with Alex Tomkinson’s 30-yard effort beating Putnins who minutes later turned a similar long distance effort from Towers over the bar at full stretch.

Barwell: Castle, Percival, Putman, Desrosiers, Cascoigne, Julien, Rowe, Nisevic (Tomkinson 66), Dwyer (Mugisha 60), Hickey (Brownhill 46), Towers. Subs not used: Eze, Hadland

Lowestoft Town: Putnins, Curry, Smith, Fisk (Zielonka 72), Tann, Cole, Pollock, Deeks (J Wilkinson 68), Bammant, Fowkes, M Wilkinson (Wren 80). Subs not used: Godbold, Reynolds

Action from Lowestoft Town's 1-1 draw with Barwell. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowAction from Lowestoft Town's 1-1 draw with Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Referee: Mr S Barrow

Attendance: 181

Lowestoft's Ben Fowkes takes on Barwell's Ruben Desrosiers. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Ben Fowkes takes on Barwell's Ruben Desrosiers. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town's Ben Fowkes in action against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town's Ben Fowkes in action against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

