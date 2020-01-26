Trawlerboys make it three wins on the spin with superb display

Action from Lowestoft Town's 3-0 win against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town made it three wins on the trot as they produced their best display of the season recording their second successive clean sheet as well.

Jake Reed was at the heart of the action against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Jake Reed was at the heart of the action against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Although not on the scoresheet himself, Jake Reed was irrepressible all afternoon and was instrumental in all three goals. It was just unfortunate that having been manhandled all afternoon and given little protection from the officials he should receive two yellow cards in the closing minutes.

That late blemish should not hide what was an excellent performance throughout the team. The front three were quick and gave the Barwell defence a torrid time, the middle three controlled the midfield for long periods and the back four were solid throughout with Luis Tibbles dealing with anything that got through.

Lowestoft went close to opening the scoring in the first minute with Malachi Linton's shot turned round the post by Cian Tyler. In the fourth minute Connor Deeks played Reed clear but keeper Tyler came racing out of his area to scythe him down with little attempt to play the ball.

Lowestoft Town cruised to a 3-0 win at Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town cruised to a 3-0 win at Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Further fouls on the Trawlerboys striker brought further free kicks and from the second of which Louis McIntosh sent a superb free kick round the wall into the net to give Lowestoft a deserved lead.

In the 24th minute Declan Towers became the second player booked for bringing down Reed with little attempt to play the ball as he ran clear.

Barwell had their first shot at goal on 28 minutes with Tibbles saving from Sam Hollis.

Louis McIntosh was on target in Lowestoft's win against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Louis McIntosh was on target in Lowestoft's win against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft started the second half by scoring the most spectacular goal of the season. The ball was played down the right wing where Reed's pace and power took him past both Eliot Putman and Declan Towers to reach the bye-line. From there he crossed into the middle for Jacek Zielonka to score with an outrageous overhead volley.

Lowestoft continued to threaten with Reed and Zielonka both going close and Marcus Wilkinson coming off the bench and grazing the post with his first touch of the ball. Lowestoft sealed their victory with a third goal in the 76th minute. Reed was brought down by the combined attentions of Elliot Putman and Declan Towers for Linton to confidently stroke home the resultant penalty.

Barwell: Tyler, Percival, Putman, Ford, Towers, Oulton, Redhead, Hollis (Sub Omotola 52), Dunkley (Sub Davidson-Miller 68), Hickey, Williams, Subs (not used) Cotterill, Mcateer

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Ruffles, Jack Wilkinson, Deeks, Curry, Tann, Lopez, McIntosh (Sub Marcus Wilkinson 73), Reed, Linton, Zielonka (Sub Richardson 90), Subs (not used) French, N'Buque, Godbold

Lowestoft celebrate during their 3-0 win against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft celebrate during their 3-0 win against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Referee: Mr R Eley

Attendance: 182