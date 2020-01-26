Search

Advanced search

Trawlerboys make it three wins on the spin with superb display

PUBLISHED: 13:55 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 26 January 2020

Action from Lowestoft Town's 3-0 win against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Action from Lowestoft Town's 3-0 win against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town made it three wins on the trot as they produced their best display of the season recording their second successive clean sheet as well.

Jake Reed was at the heart of the action against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowJake Reed was at the heart of the action against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town made it three wins on the trot as they produced their best display of the season recording their second successive clean sheet as well.

Although not on the scoresheet himself, Jake Reed was irrepressible all afternoon and was instrumental in all three goals. It was just unfortunate that having been manhandled all afternoon and given little protection from the officials he should receive two yellow cards in the closing minutes.

That late blemish should not hide what was an excellent performance throughout the team. The front three were quick and gave the Barwell defence a torrid time, the middle three controlled the midfield for long periods and the back four were solid throughout with Luis Tibbles dealing with anything that got through.

Lowestoft went close to opening the scoring in the first minute with Malachi Linton's shot turned round the post by Cian Tyler. In the fourth minute Connor Deeks played Reed clear but keeper Tyler came racing out of his area to scythe him down with little attempt to play the ball.

Lowestoft Town cruised to a 3-0 win at Barwell. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town cruised to a 3-0 win at Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Further fouls on the Trawlerboys striker brought further free kicks and from the second of which Louis McIntosh sent a superb free kick round the wall into the net to give Lowestoft a deserved lead.

You may also want to watch:

In the 24th minute Declan Towers became the second player booked for bringing down Reed with little attempt to play the ball as he ran clear.

Barwell had their first shot at goal on 28 minutes with Tibbles saving from Sam Hollis.

Louis McIntosh was on target in Lowestoft's win against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLouis McIntosh was on target in Lowestoft's win against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft started the second half by scoring the most spectacular goal of the season. The ball was played down the right wing where Reed's pace and power took him past both Eliot Putman and Declan Towers to reach the bye-line. From there he crossed into the middle for Jacek Zielonka to score with an outrageous overhead volley.

Lowestoft continued to threaten with Reed and Zielonka both going close and Marcus Wilkinson coming off the bench and grazing the post with his first touch of the ball. Lowestoft sealed their victory with a third goal in the 76th minute. Reed was brought down by the combined attentions of Elliot Putman and Declan Towers for Linton to confidently stroke home the resultant penalty.

Barwell: Tyler, Percival, Putman, Ford, Towers, Oulton, Redhead, Hollis (Sub Omotola 52), Dunkley (Sub Davidson-Miller 68), Hickey, Williams, Subs (not used) Cotterill, Mcateer

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Ruffles, Jack Wilkinson, Deeks, Curry, Tann, Lopez, McIntosh (Sub Marcus Wilkinson 73), Reed, Linton, Zielonka (Sub Richardson 90), Subs (not used) French, N'Buque, Godbold

Lowestoft celebrate during their 3-0 win against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft celebrate during their 3-0 win against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Referee: Mr R Eley

Attendance: 182

Most Read

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Revealed: New country park could be created on outskirts of Norwich

The Houghen Plantation, where a new country park could be created. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Body of a man found in the River Yare

Police were called to Church Lane in Eaton on Saturday January 25 following reports a body had been seen in the River Yare. Picture: Ian Burt

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

‘When I saw the gun I froze’ - couple targeted by armed robbers in scam £9,000 eBay car sale

Jamie Hallam, who suffered fractures to his nose, eye socket and cheek bone after being attacked in Manchester. Picture: Jamie Hallam

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Revealed: New country park could be created on outskirts of Norwich

The Houghen Plantation, where a new country park could be created. Pic: Broadland District Council.

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Driver clocked at 95mph with three kids, a loose dog and a bald tyre

A BMW was clocked travelling at 95mph on A47 at Dereham. There were three child passengers and an unsecured dog in the car, which also had a bald tyre. Picture: Breckland police

Council to spend £1.2m to buy farm on the route of NDR Western Link

Pump Farm at Weston Longville. Pic: Google Maps
Drive 24