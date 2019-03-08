Search

Poor spell either side of half-time costs Trawlerboys on the road

PUBLISHED: 13:31 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 10 March 2019

Lowestoft Town striker Jake Reed is foiled by Alvechurch keeper Dan Crane. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town striker Jake Reed is foiled by Alvechurch keeper Dan Crane. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

A lax 10 minutes in each half cost Lowestoft Town dearly as they fell to a 4-2 defeat away to Alvechurch.

Lowestoft's bench during the 4-2 defeat at Alvechurch. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's bench during the 4-2 defeat at Alvechurch. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

A lax 10 minutes in each half cost Lowestoft Town dearly as they fell to a 4-2 defeat away to Alvechurch.

For the rest of the game they more than matched their fifth-placed hosts. The Trawlerboys had restored Henry Pollock and Jake Reed to the starting line up with Rio Douglas injured and Marcus Wilkinson dropping to the bench.

Lowestoft started well with the combination of Reed and Dylan Williams causing the ‘Church defence many problems. A Jack Wilkinson cross saw Reed send a header straight at Dan Crane with Williams also testing the keeper from 25 yards.

Totally against the run of play Alvechurch took the lead in the 29th minute. A sharp counter attack down the right saw Dave Bellis cross for Kieron Cook to knock past Elvijs Putnins.

Lowestoft's Dylan Williams in possession during the Blues' 4-2 defeat against Alvechruch. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Dylan Williams in possession during the Blues' 4-2 defeat against Alvechruch. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft’s response was instant as Reed played Pollock through but a superb last ditch tackle from Zak Foster denied the Trawlerboys’ midfielder. The reprieve was short-lived though as from the resultant corner Reed’s effort was blocked but Adam Tann was on hand to stroke home his first goal for the club from six yards.

This time it was Alvechurch who hit back immediately making it three goals in seven minutes. Lowestoft were harshly penalized some 30 yards out but the Lowestoft defence was static as Ashley Carter was given a free header from Mitch Botfield’s free kick.

Alvechurch increased their lead with their first attack of the second half with Lowestoft caught out as a quickly taken throw-in saw Botfield split the back four for Josh March to hit an unstoppable shot from 25 yards. Lowestoft were all at sea for the next 10 minutes with Putnins producing excellent saves from Lloyd and Bellis but Alvechurch were rewarded with a fourth goal in the 65th minute with Josh Ezewele’s free kick falling to an unmarked March who volleyed home at the far post.

Far from being disillusioned Lowestoft fought back and reduced the arrears five minutes later as Reed did well to hold off Kyle Morrison before playing the ball back to Kyle Barker who was racing up to drill the ball past Crane for his first goal for the club.

Lowestoft's Dylan Williams chases down Josh Ezewele. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Dylan Williams chases down Josh Ezewele. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

A Reed cross eluded Crane and was headed off the goal line by Ezewele and a fine Shaun Bammant and Reed combination saw Crane snatch the ball off the feet of Marcus Wilkinson.

Alvechurch: Crane, Ezewele, Foster, Turton, K Morrison, Carter, Bellis, Botfield (Tonks 75) , Lloyd, March, Cook (Landell 42). Subs not used: Phillips, T Morrison, Price

Lowestoft Town: Putnins, Curry, J Wilkinson, Barker, Jarvis, Tann (M Wilkinson 66), Pollock (Smith 75), Deeks, Reed, Fisk (Bammant 70), Williams. Subs not used: Wren, Zielonka

Referee: Mr O Mackay

Attendance: 214

Topic Tags:

