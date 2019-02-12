Search

Lowestoft Town youngster Kieran Higgs faces another long spell on sidelines

PUBLISHED: 10:36 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 15 February 2019

Kieran Higgs looks set to be out for at least six months Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Kieran Higgs looks set to be out for at least six months Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town wideman Kieran Higgs has suffered more injury heartbreak - and is likely to be out of action for at least six months.

The 20-year-old picked up a knee injury in last week’s League Cup match at Royston Town and it has been confirmed that he has suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage.

It is a cruel blow for a youngster whose time as an Academy player at Norwich City was blighted by a similar problem – and is also a big setback for the Trawlerboys as they battle against relegation from the top flight of the Evostik Southern Premier Central.

Higgs had settled in well at the Amber Dew Events stadium since moving to the club at the beginning of the season.

Before his injury he had made 28 appearances and scored six goals and his presence will certainly be missed over the next few months – and into the 2019-2020 season as well.

“Following an injury he picked up at Royston the results have shown a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament,” Lowestoft manager Jamie Godbold told the club’s official website.

”This type of injury normally rules people out for six to ninth months and so we are obviously devastated for him. Needless to say he is feeling pretty low, particularly having been through a similar injury a couple of years ago.

“Higgsy has been a key member of the team this season and has excited supporters and scored some important goals. “We will certainly miss him in the final few months of the season.”

Lowestoft are at home to mid-table Banbury United this weekend and know any slip could see them drop back into the drop zone.

The Trawlerboys have not lost in the league since going down 2-0 at home to Needham Market on January 5 – but remain in the thick of a relegation battle having taken only seven points from a possible 15. Four of the five games since then had been draws and they are just one point above third-from-bottom St Neots, who visit second-placed Stourbridge.

Banbury are currently 12th in the table after winning 10, drawing 10 and losing nine so far. The corresponding fixture in Oxfordshire in early December ended in a 0-0 draw.

