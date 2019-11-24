Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Injuries and suspensions take their toll on Lowestoft Town at Rushden

PUBLISHED: 12:50 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 24 November 2019

Action from Lowestoft Town's 3-0 defeat at Rushden & Diamonds. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Action from Lowestoft Town's 3-0 defeat at Rushden & Diamonds. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town's hopes of making it three wins on the trot were dashed even before they set off with both Josh Curry and Jake Reed dropping out ill from a squad already missing the injured Jack Wilkinson and suspended duo of Andrew Fisk and Jacek Zielonka.

Dylan Williams in action for Lowestoft in their defeat at Rushden & Diamonds. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowDylan Williams in action for Lowestoft in their defeat at Rushden & Diamonds. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

AFC Rushden & Diamonds 3 Lowestoft Town 0

Lowestoft Town's hopes of making it three wins on the trot were dashed even before they set off with both Josh Curry and Jake Reed dropping out ill from a squad already missing the injured Jack Wilkinson and suspended duo of Andrew Fisk and Jacek Zielonka.

This left manager Jamie Godbold with a bare 11 players at his disposal.

However, with the co-operation of Ipswich Town he was able to bring in Dylan Ruffles on work experience and recall Fletcher Hedge from Gorleston to boost his numbers.

Lowestoft's Miguel Lopez and Rossi Jarvis battle for possession against Rushden. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Miguel Lopez and Rossi Jarvis battle for possession against Rushden. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The Hayden Road pitch had passed a 10am inspection but was very heavy at the start and got gradually worse as the rain came down from the start.

With so many changes to the side the Trawlerboys took time to settle and the early play was all centred in the Lowestoft half but without creating any real openings.

It was about 25 minutes into the game before either side had a shot at goal and then in quick succession Jordan Macleod was inches wide from 20 yards for Diamonds and Louis Mcintosh found space but his shot across goal just missed the far post. Macleod was looking to be the Diamonds main threat and he sent a vicious drive straight at Luis Tibbles.

Facing up the slope in the second period the last thing Lowestoft needed was the rain coming down even heavier into their faces and after surviving a penalty appeal when the ball was hammered into a group of players following a corner, Lowestoft fell behind on the hour. Nathanial Gosnel-Tyler sent a free kick beyond the far post and when it was headed back by Liam Dolman the ball arrived at the feet of Nabil Shariff to net from close range.

Malachi Linton puts pressure on Rushden goalkeeper Ben Heath. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowMalachi Linton puts pressure on Rushden goalkeeper Ben Heath. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Diamonds doubled their lead in the 72nd minute when Ben Acquaye clipped the ball over the defence for danger man Macleod to shoot across Tibbles and in off the far post. Five minutes later Rushden added their third goal with a real goal of the season contender as Ryan Dove crossed from the left and Matthew Slinn caught it perfectly to send the ball screaming into the top corner.

Manager Jamie Godbold was proud of the commitment and effort of his team of which only three were over 23 years old. He also expressed his appreciation of the hardy 50 supporters who despite the rain and result sung and cheered his team throughout the 90 minutes.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds: Heath, Reynolds, Brown, Ashton, Dolman, Gosnel-Tyler, Acquaye, Slinn, Shariff (Sub Dove 75), Macleod (Sub Lorraine 80), Hicks (Farrell 80). Subs not used: Casey, Kelly.

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Ruffles. Richardson, Jarvis (Marcus Wilkinson 67), Cole, Tann, Lopez (Hedge 85), Deeks, Mcintosh, Linton, Williams. Subs not used: Reynolds, Godbold.

Referee: Mr R Davies

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Father could not access defibrillator in bid to save son’s life - due to no mobile phone signal

Robert Waple, 45 from Brandon was unable to access the defibrillator at Hockwold village hall due to a lack of mobile phone signal. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘I didn’t want her to be alone’- Passer-by helped injured woman at fatal crash

Tributes have been laid at the scene of a crash in which two people died on Friday. Picture: Staff

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

‘Chaotic’ roundabout closure angers people living nearby

The closure will allow for resurfacing of the road to be carried out, as part of an ongoing Transport for Norwich scheme. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father could not access defibrillator in bid to save son’s life - due to no mobile phone signal

Robert Waple, 45 from Brandon was unable to access the defibrillator at Hockwold village hall due to a lack of mobile phone signal. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries scout La Liga centre back

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke have been touted with La Liga prospect Mo Salisu

See inside £400,000 cottage set in large private grounds

A three bedroom property in Morton On The Hill is on the market for £400,000. Photo: Minors & Brady

‘Chaotic’ roundabout closure angers people living nearby

The closure will allow for resurfacing of the road to be carried out, as part of an ongoing Transport for Norwich scheme. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists