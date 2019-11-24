Injuries and suspensions take their toll on Lowestoft Town at Rushden

Action from Lowestoft Town's 3-0 defeat at Rushden & Diamonds. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town's hopes of making it three wins on the trot were dashed even before they set off with both Josh Curry and Jake Reed dropping out ill from a squad already missing the injured Jack Wilkinson and suspended duo of Andrew Fisk and Jacek Zielonka.

Dylan Williams in action for Lowestoft in their defeat at Rushden & Diamonds. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Dylan Williams in action for Lowestoft in their defeat at Rushden & Diamonds. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

AFC Rushden & Diamonds 3 Lowestoft Town 0

This left manager Jamie Godbold with a bare 11 players at his disposal.

However, with the co-operation of Ipswich Town he was able to bring in Dylan Ruffles on work experience and recall Fletcher Hedge from Gorleston to boost his numbers.

Lowestoft's Miguel Lopez and Rossi Jarvis battle for possession against Rushden. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Miguel Lopez and Rossi Jarvis battle for possession against Rushden. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The Hayden Road pitch had passed a 10am inspection but was very heavy at the start and got gradually worse as the rain came down from the start.

With so many changes to the side the Trawlerboys took time to settle and the early play was all centred in the Lowestoft half but without creating any real openings.

It was about 25 minutes into the game before either side had a shot at goal and then in quick succession Jordan Macleod was inches wide from 20 yards for Diamonds and Louis Mcintosh found space but his shot across goal just missed the far post. Macleod was looking to be the Diamonds main threat and he sent a vicious drive straight at Luis Tibbles.

Facing up the slope in the second period the last thing Lowestoft needed was the rain coming down even heavier into their faces and after surviving a penalty appeal when the ball was hammered into a group of players following a corner, Lowestoft fell behind on the hour. Nathanial Gosnel-Tyler sent a free kick beyond the far post and when it was headed back by Liam Dolman the ball arrived at the feet of Nabil Shariff to net from close range.

Malachi Linton puts pressure on Rushden goalkeeper Ben Heath. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Malachi Linton puts pressure on Rushden goalkeeper Ben Heath. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Diamonds doubled their lead in the 72nd minute when Ben Acquaye clipped the ball over the defence for danger man Macleod to shoot across Tibbles and in off the far post. Five minutes later Rushden added their third goal with a real goal of the season contender as Ryan Dove crossed from the left and Matthew Slinn caught it perfectly to send the ball screaming into the top corner.

Manager Jamie Godbold was proud of the commitment and effort of his team of which only three were over 23 years old. He also expressed his appreciation of the hardy 50 supporters who despite the rain and result sung and cheered his team throughout the 90 minutes.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds: Heath, Reynolds, Brown, Ashton, Dolman, Gosnel-Tyler, Acquaye, Slinn, Shariff (Sub Dove 75), Macleod (Sub Lorraine 80), Hicks (Farrell 80). Subs not used: Casey, Kelly.

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Ruffles. Richardson, Jarvis (Marcus Wilkinson 67), Cole, Tann, Lopez (Hedge 85), Deeks, Mcintosh, Linton, Williams. Subs not used: Reynolds, Godbold.

Referee: Mr R Davies

