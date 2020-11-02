‘He is a winner’: Joy for Trawlerboys with Ryan Hawkins signing

Ryan Hawkins, during a recent appearance for King's Lynn, attacks his marker. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold has expressed his delight after sealing the signing of flying winger Ryan Hawkins.

The Blues boss confirmed that Hawkins, 25, has joined The Trawlerboys on a two-year contract ahead of strong interest from clubs elsewhere.

The former Norwich City Academy attacker – who previously played for Dereham Town, St Neots and King’s Lynn – joined The Blues on Saturday evening after Lowestoft had progressed in the FA Trophy for the first time in five years.

Hawkins will go straight into the squad for the Pitching In Southern Premier Division Central League clash against Biggleswade at Crown Meadow on Tuesday evening (tomorrow).

Godbold admitted Hawkins was a player who had been on his radar for “a number of years” and he had previously tried to sign him when he was manager at AFC Sudbury, but back then he joined King’s Lynn.

Thrilled to have finally got his man, Godbold said Hawkins will provide another attacking option to a Lowestoft Town team that has started the season well.

The Blues boss told the club’s website: “I am delighted to be able to bring Ryan to Lowestoft and that he has accepted our offer amongst other interest.

“He is more than proven at our level and if you look at his last four to five years he has been involved in teams at the top end of the divisions they’ve been in, so he knows what it takes, he is a winner.

“I have managed teams that have played against Hawks and he causes you problems.

“I think he will be a great creator for us and hopefully chip in with some goals along the way so we can continue what’s been a positive start to the season.”

Lowestoft swooped to sign the wideman after had his contract cancelled by National League newcomers King’s Lynn last month.

He had been a part of their remarkable rise from the Southern League Central Premier division following stunning back-to-back promotions.

Hawkins had featured only once in the Lynn squad this season but he did score 25 goals in 137 appearances for the Linnets having arrived at The Walks from St Neots in 2016.

Back in 2015/16 he was team-mates with current Lowestoft defenders Adam Tann and Jack Wilkinson, and he will reunite with them in The Blues dressing room once more.