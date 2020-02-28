Search

Advanced search

Fisk return provides Trawlerboys with boost ahead of tough away games

PUBLISHED: 10:51 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 28 February 2020

Andrew Fisk returns after suspension for Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Andrew Fisk returns after suspension for Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town will be boosted by the return of midfielder Andrew Fisk ahead of two tough away games in the next three days.

The Blues head to the West Midlands today to face a Stourbridge side that are looking to appoint a new manager, before travelling to Hertfordshire on Tuesday to face one of the league's form teams in Kings Langley.

Lowestoft head into these matches having already beaten both sides 2-1 at home in the league this season, but they have been hit by fresh injury problems.

Defenders Adam Tann (chest), Josh Curry (foot) and Jack Wilkinson (hamstring) are all doubts, while striker Jake Reed (hamstring) is likely to be out for about three weeks.

Fisk will return to the squad having missed the last two games through suspension.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold said: "Adam Tann and Josh Curry picked up knocks in the first half of the Stratford game, and we were without both for the Biggleswade game.

"Jack Wilkinson came back in, after missing last Saturday, but got injured after a minute.

"I don't think we will have anyone back from Tuesday night - other than Fisky, who has been a miss the past couple of games, so we are pleased to have him back. Obviously with the injuries we are down to the bare bones."

After last Saturday's 2-0 home win over Stratford Town - courtesy of a Malachi Linton penalty and a late second from Miguel Lopez - Lowestoft slipped to a midweek defeat as three goals in the space of 12 minutes either side of the interval sealed victory for Biggleswade Town.

Godbold, whose side remain 16th in the table, said: "We need to go to Stourbridge and Kings Langley, and go there with confidence. We know that when we are at it, we can give anyone a game.

"Stourbridge had a change of manager in the week, so we have that to contend with.

"I am sure they will go out there and work hard to impress a new manager and anyone watching."

Attentions then turn to 10th placed Kings Langley, who are currently second in the form table and are unbeaten in their last nine games.

Godbold added: "Kings Langley are one of the form teams in the division. Chris Bond went to watch them a couple of weeks ago and was impressed. We know we are in for two really tough away games, so we will have to match our opponents work rate in both matches."

Most Read

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Motorcyclist who died in crash is named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the B1149 has been named as Jonathan Andrew Stewart. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Your rights if you have a holiday booked during the coronavirus outbreak

Passengers have been repatriated to the UK from a cruise ship - Resolver discusses your rights if you've booked a holiday. Picture: DannyLawson/PAImages

Motorists urged to be kind after road workers suffer abuse in city centre

A message asking people to show respect to road workers has been put in place at Bank Plain. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip reopens after coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist who died in crash is named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the B1149 has been named as Jonathan Andrew Stewart. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Motorists urged to be kind after road workers suffer abuse in city centre

A message asking people to show respect to road workers has been put in place at Bank Plain. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Your rights if you have a holiday booked during the coronavirus outbreak

Passengers have been repatriated to the UK from a cruise ship - Resolver discusses your rights if you've booked a holiday. Picture: DannyLawson/PAImages

The dream goes on as Walsh makes it 13 out of 13

Michael Walsh has now won all 13 of his fights Picture: Mark Hewlett

Chefs taking over historic pub plan to get rid of its ‘unwelcoming vibe’

What are chefs Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman hoping to do at Micawbers? Pic: Archant
Drive 24