Fisk return provides Trawlerboys with boost ahead of tough away games

Andrew Fisk returns after suspension for Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town will be boosted by the return of midfielder Andrew Fisk ahead of two tough away games in the next three days.

The Blues head to the West Midlands today to face a Stourbridge side that are looking to appoint a new manager, before travelling to Hertfordshire on Tuesday to face one of the league's form teams in Kings Langley.

Lowestoft head into these matches having already beaten both sides 2-1 at home in the league this season, but they have been hit by fresh injury problems.

Defenders Adam Tann (chest), Josh Curry (foot) and Jack Wilkinson (hamstring) are all doubts, while striker Jake Reed (hamstring) is likely to be out for about three weeks.

Fisk will return to the squad having missed the last two games through suspension.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold said: "Adam Tann and Josh Curry picked up knocks in the first half of the Stratford game, and we were without both for the Biggleswade game.

"Jack Wilkinson came back in, after missing last Saturday, but got injured after a minute.

"I don't think we will have anyone back from Tuesday night - other than Fisky, who has been a miss the past couple of games, so we are pleased to have him back. Obviously with the injuries we are down to the bare bones."

After last Saturday's 2-0 home win over Stratford Town - courtesy of a Malachi Linton penalty and a late second from Miguel Lopez - Lowestoft slipped to a midweek defeat as three goals in the space of 12 minutes either side of the interval sealed victory for Biggleswade Town.

Godbold, whose side remain 16th in the table, said: "We need to go to Stourbridge and Kings Langley, and go there with confidence. We know that when we are at it, we can give anyone a game.

"Stourbridge had a change of manager in the week, so we have that to contend with.

"I am sure they will go out there and work hard to impress a new manager and anyone watching."

Attentions then turn to 10th placed Kings Langley, who are currently second in the form table and are unbeaten in their last nine games.

Godbold added: "Kings Langley are one of the form teams in the division. Chris Bond went to watch them a couple of weeks ago and was impressed. We know we are in for two really tough away games, so we will have to match our opponents work rate in both matches."