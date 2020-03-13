Coronavirus: Lowestoft Town games postponed for next two weekends

Tomorrow's fixture at Crown Meadow, Lowestoft has been postponed. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Lowestoft Town's next two league matches have been postponed.

Officials at the BetVictor Southern League announced on Friday, March 13 that they had postponed all matches for the next two weekends.

It means that Lowestoft's scheduled home league match at Crown Meadow on Saturday, March 14 against Hitchin Town and the away match at Banbury United on Saturday, March 21 have now been called off.

New dates for the fixtures will be rearranged and announced in due course.

A statement on the league's website said: 'Further to discussions this afternoon, a decision has been taken that all BetVictor Southern League matches will be postponed between Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 21 inclusive.

'Therefore, there will be no matches taking place tomorrow (Saturday), next midweek or Saturday, March 21.

'A review of the situation will take place next Friday, March 20 and everyone will be notified of the decision as soon as possible regarding the continuation or otherwise of the competition from Monday, March 23.'