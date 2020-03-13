Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Lowestoft Town games postponed for next two weekends

PUBLISHED: 15:52 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 13 March 2020

Tomorrow's fixture at Crown Meadow, Lowestoft has been postponed. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tomorrow's fixture at Crown Meadow, Lowestoft has been postponed. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Lowestoft Town's next two league matches have been postponed.

Officials at the BetVictor Southern League announced on Friday, March 13 that they had postponed all matches for the next two weekends.

It means that Lowestoft's scheduled home league match at Crown Meadow on Saturday, March 14 against Hitchin Town and the away match at Banbury United on Saturday, March 21 have now been called off.

New dates for the fixtures will be rearranged and announced in due course.

A statement on the league's website said: 'Further to discussions this afternoon, a decision has been taken that all BetVictor Southern League matches will be postponed between Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 21 inclusive.

'Therefore, there will be no matches taking place tomorrow (Saturday), next midweek or Saturday, March 21.

'A review of the situation will take place next Friday, March 20 and everyone will be notified of the decision as soon as possible regarding the continuation or otherwise of the competition from Monday, March 23.'

Topic Tags:

Most Read

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Coronavirus: Largest single-day rise in cases, but still none in Norfolk

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Flights from Norwich Airport cancelled due to coronavirus

Loganair announced today it would be scrapping 10% of its planned flights in April and May. Pic; Archant

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus: Norwich gig off after band member shows symptoms

Palace were due to play at The Adrian Flux Waterfront on Friday. Picture: Supplied by Maze Media

It’s ON! King’s Lynn Town fixtures get the go-ahead

The Walks - home of the Linnets Picture: Chris Lakey

Coronavirus: Largest single-day rise in cases, but still none in Norfolk

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24