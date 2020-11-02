Lowestoft Town FC progress in FA Trophy after superb display

Lowestoft Town defied the wet and stormy weather to put on an excellent display as they brushed aside Isthmian League Lewes 3-1 to progress in the FA Trophy for the first time in five years.

They dominated this Buildbase FA Trophy third qualifying round tie on Saturday throughout with the diminutive pair of Kieran Higgs and Connor Parsons causing havoc in the Rooks defence all afternoon.

Lowestoft made one change to their line up with Miguel Lopez replacing Josh Wells

After earning three early corners Lowestoft were close to opening the scoring after 14 minutes as Levi Andoh threaded the ball through to Jake Reed who rounded the keeper only for his shot to be blocked by the covering Alex Malins.

Lewes didn’t heed the warning though as just two minutes later Rossi Jarvis played Reed clear to round the keeper and this time set up the scoring chance gleefully accepted by Higgs.

A rare Lewes attack was halted by Andrew Fisk as Aaron Cosgrave prepared to shoot.

A thunderous free kick by Louis McIntosh knocked out Malins who recovered after treatment.

Lewes made an early change with Brad Santos replacing Eddie Wakley but it made little difference as Lowestoft continued to press.

Jacek Zielonka overlapped down the right but his cross flew across the face of the goal without anyone getting a touch.

Lowestoft eventually got the second goal they deserved three minutes before the break.

It was a fine team goal featuring Zielonka, Reed and Higgs before the ball was played across goal for Connor Parsons to net his first Lowestoft goal at the far post.

Any hopes of a comeback by Lewes were dashed after just nine minutes of the second half.

Higgs was played through the inside left channel and after carrying the ball forward he unleashed a tremendous strike that screamed into the roof of the net.

Lowestoft managed the rest of the game well denying Lewes any real opportunities until a casual clearance allowed Cosgrave to set up a chance for Gary Noel to shoot home from 12 yards with their first shot on target in the game.

Andoh surged forward to send a 25 yard strike inches too high and Reed was twice denied as Lowestoft comfortably played out time.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Tibbles, Zielonka, Murphy, Jarvis, Andoh, Lopez, McIntosh (sub Ruffles 80), Fisk, Reed, Higgs, Parsons (sub Debenham 86). Subs (not used): Honeywood, Cox, Burwood.

LEWES: Stromberg-Clarke, Walsh, Beresford, Wakley (sub Santos 25), Malins, Frimpong, Arthurs, Bosma (sub Noel 61), Cosgrave, Blewden, Allen. Subs (not used): Bloor, Khinda-John, Redwood.

Referee: Mr A George

Attendance: 236