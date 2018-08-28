Lowestoft look to build on cup form

Lowestoft Town striker Ben Fowkes prepares to get a shot away as Needham Market keeper Jake Jessup keeps a close eye on proceedings Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Shirley D Whitlow

Back-to-back cup wins have buoyed the Blues as Lowestoft Town prepare to return to action in the league.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And as they aim to take their cup form into the Evo Stik Premier Division Central League campaign, Jamie Godbold’s squad is set to be put to the test once more with two tough games in the space of four days.

The Blues followed up a 1-0 victory in the CCS League Challenge Cup away at Leiston with a thrilling penalty shoot-out success at home against Needham Market in the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday.

Matt Brown netted a last gasp equaliser from a set-piece to make it 1-1 before the hosts went through 4-3 on penalties.

After Robert Eagle returned to Leiston as a player coach in midweek and Conor McKendry completed his two month spell on loan from Ipswich Town FC, there are injury concerns over midfielder James Blanchfield ahead of what is likely to be the final match of his loan spell tomorrow.

And Godbold admitted that the loan deal for defender Matt Castellan was also in the balance.

“We think he might be recalled by King’s Lynn,” the Blues boss said.

“If he does go, we are left a bit short in that area – given the injuries to Josh (Curry) and Travis (Cole) as well – so we need to look at strengthening our defence.”

With this in mind, an approach has been made to a teenage defender’s club and Godbold said: “We have got a couple of irons in the fire – with a couple of seven day approaches going in, in terms of signings.”

Lowestoft travel to 17th placed Redditch United tomorrow to face a side who had won four league games on the trot being losing 4-0 at home to high-flying Stourbridge on Tuesday evening.

They then face third placed Royston at the Amber Dew Events Stadium on Tuesday evening. Godbold said: “We know that Redditch are a big, strong side who are very quick up top.

“It will be a tough game, but we also know that from the games we have played so far that we should not fear anyone in this league.”