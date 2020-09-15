Search

Cup final boost for Trawlerboys ahead of start of league campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:35 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 17 September 2020

Bury Town v Lowestoft Town 15th September 2020. Photo shows Lowestoft players congratulating Louis McIntosh on his goal after making it 2-0. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Bury Town v Lowestoft Town 15th September 2020. Photo shows Lowestoft players congratulating Louis McIntosh on his goal after making it 2-0. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town FC will start the new league season tomorrow buoyed by a midweek win that sealed a cup final place.

Jamie Godbold’s men reached the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Final following an excellent 2-0 victory over Bury Town FC.

A 20th minute header from Josh Curry and a fine 25-yard free kick from Louis McIntosh eight minutes later was enough to secure victory for the Trawlerboys, who have now reached their 29th Suffolk Premier Cup Final.

And for Godbold, a “cracking” cup final against Needham Market now awaits – with a date and venue for the final still to be arranged.

Tuesday night’s win at the Goldstar Ground, home of Felixstowe & Walton United FC, also saw Blues keeper Luis Tibbles make a second successive penalty save in the past week, after he superbly palmed Bury striker Cemal Ramadan’s spot kick away just two minutes after Lowestoft had doubled their lead through McIntosh.

With the new Pitching In Southern Premier Division Central League campaign starting with an away trip to near Hinckley in Leicestershire tomorrow, Lowestoft head to the UK Flooring Direct Stadium to face Barwell on Saturday.

After victories home and away over The Canaries last season, The Blues are looking forward to the start of the new campaign.

Admitting he was “delighted” with the midweek Suffolk Premier Cup semi final victory, Godbold told the Suffolk FA website: “It was a perfect end to pre-season going into our league opener on Saturday.

“It was competitive game against a good side and we are obviously delighted to be in the final.

“It should be a cracking final – Needham are a really good side, as are we, and it should be a good game.”

Lowestoft will also be in action at Crown Meadow next Tuesday, September 22 after being drawn against Aveley, of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, in the FA Cup first qualifying round.

Chairman Gary Keyzor said: “The Trawlerboys have been drawn at home to Aveley in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

“The tie will be played at the Crown Meadow on Tuesday, September 22 with the usual 7.45pm kick off.”

