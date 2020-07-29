Search

Pelicans get a helping hand from Lovell

29 July, 2020 - 12:00
Pelicans first team in action Picture: Richard S Brown

Leading housing developer Lovell are sponsoring Pelicans Hockey Club for a three-year period.

Pelicans have worked tirelessly to get hockey back into local secondary schools following a very successful Quicksticks initiative with the feeder primary schools.

The club, which relies on sponsorship from local businesses to keep it running, has more than 230 members, aged from six to over 60.

Lovell has sponsored the club to the tune of £1,500, which has been put towards playing kit for the senior teams.

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell said: “We work very hard to support local community groups and organisations as much as we can and that is why we are so proud to sponsor Pelicans Hockey Club.”

Charles Lankfer, marketing and development manager at Pelicans Hockey Club said: “We are extremely grateful for Lovell’s generous contribution and the support we have received so far. As the years go on, costs are continuing to rise as our club is continuing to grow and we have found ourselves much more reliant on business sponsorship to help support the club.”

