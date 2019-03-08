Search

Yarmouth club members dominate on Lotus track at Hethell

PUBLISHED: 09:14 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 31 July 2019

Adam Chamberlain goes for the win at the Abberton Road Race as James Sherwood grits his teeth and hangs on Picture: Fergus Muir

Adam Chamberlain goes for the win at the Abberton Road Race as James Sherwood grits his teeth and hangs on Picture: Fergus Muir

Great Yarmouth-based DAP CC dominate the series overall results from the Lotus Cars League of evening races on the Hethel test track.

The bunch sprint for third place at the Abberton Road Race Picture: Fergus MuirThe bunch sprint for third place at the Abberton Road Race Picture: Fergus Muir

DAP's Bungay member Morris Bacon tops the Senior table while the team's Kimberley Charlton is top lady.

Bacon heads DAP team-mates Andy Taylor, Harley Matthews and Mark Richards in the top five places, split only by Dale Johnston (Velo Schils) in third. Bacon's father Roger (also DAP CC) is fifth among the 18 Vet 50-plus competitors - headed by Ivan Carr (Pedal Revolution).

Other local category winners include Iceni Velo riders Marcel Moore and Mia Rutterford in the Under 14s, and Frank Spauls in the Under Eights.

Marcel Moore has the narrowest winning margin this season with just 10 points in hand over Cameron Hansell, with Moore winning three times and Hansell twice, while West Suffolk visitor Harley Gregory also had two wins.

The Norwich-based Iceni club also had Callum Laborde and Joseph Smith second and third in the Under 16s where Stowmarket rider Charlie Johnson topped the table.

Races for lower category roadmen have something of a reputation for ending in big bunch sprints, but that wasn't the case in the Abberton Road Race near Colchester.

There were repeated efforts to split the race with groups of various sizes making use of the strong wind across the Abberton Reservoir to press their advantage. At half distance North Walsham schoolteacher Bradley Nelson and Chris Thomas of East London Velo had a useful lead coming into Layer-de-la-Haye, but could not sustain it. In particular groups of four or more riders, potentially more likely to succeed, were energetically chased down.

North Walsham rider Bradley Nelson, left, and Chris Thompson confer as they lead the Abberton Road Race into Layer Picture: Fergus MuirNorth Walsham rider Bradley Nelson, left, and Chris Thompson confer as they lead the Abberton Road Race into Layer Picture: Fergus Muir

However, when with about 40 minutes remaining Adam Chamberlain (TPH Racing) and James Sherwood (Orwell Velo) escaped together these two worked well together and gradually extended their lead.

On the exposed curving approach to the finish, with a headwind becoming a tailwind near the line, Sherwood led at first but Chamberlain took the front over the final 50 metres and won. William Drury (Pro Cycle Hire) was third.

