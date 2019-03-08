Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection
Opinion

KSI and Logan Paul in LA or Liam Walsh and Maxi Hughes in the home of boxing? You decide...

PUBLISHED: 09:32 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 10 November 2019

Liam Walsh on his way to a unanimous victory over Maxi Hughes at York Hall Picture: Mark Hewlett

Liam Walsh on his way to a unanimous victory over Maxi Hughes at York Hall Picture: Mark Hewlett

© 2013 Mark Hewlett

Liam Walsh doesn't do social media - but he does do boxing.

While the man from Cromer was systematically tearing down the layers of Maxi Hughes' resistance at York Hall, the most iconic boxing venue on these shores, 5,500 miles away in Los Angeles the world was preparing to 'welcome' KSI and Logan Paul, two Youtube sensations who decided to bastardise and besmirch the noble art of boxing to settle some sort of phoney online argument, encouraged by the English promoter, Eddie Hearn.

While millions watched their antics online, at a price, Walsh and Hughes played out their latest career challenge to a crowd of around 1,200. Their purse for 10 rounds of hard work and skills, which has taken them all their adult lives to perfect under daily training regimens that only the very toughest of human beings can sustain, will probably be peanuts compared to what Youtube terrible twins (licensed as boxers by the California State Athletic Commission) took away.

You may also want to watch:

But there was nothing phoney about Walsh v Hughes. Walsh's win puts his name back in the mix when it comes to looking at world titles fights. For Hughes, it will need some serious thinking about what direction his career goes next.

Walsh took his newly acquired World Boxing Organisation European lightweight belt back to the dressing room he shared with two other boxers. There was a loo and a shower - but barely enough spare room to swing a cat.

A post-fight interview with trainer Graham Everett was outside in a corridor behind the stage that forms one end of the York Hall's boxing hall. You could see the ambulances in the car park outside if you looked through the brick-sized hole in a window.

It is spit and sawdust, and the British boxing community love it, they wouldn't have it any other way. It's a feather in the cap to say you've boxed at York Hall in London's East End, where the venue looks the same as it did decades ago but where the nearby railway arches have been converted into trendy bars and Vallance Road is just a distant memory in the rheumy eyes of the oldest gangsters in town.

Hollywood it ain't. Boxing it is.

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the crash which shut the A47 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: EAAA

Tearful children miss fireworks after new train breaks down

Passengers boarding a replacement train after a breakdown at Wymondham meant families missed the Big Boom fireworks in Norwich Picture: Darren Holmes

‘I’ll never get over this’: Vegetarian mum bites into chicken in her takeaway curry

Vegetarian Tania Baxter, from Holt, was horrified to find chicken in her curry ordered from Melton Spice in Melton Constable. Picture: Tania Baxter

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family’s precious bird of prey dies of shock from fireworks

Mr Warner said: “To lose a bird that’s still in his prime is upsetting, it really is.

Hit-and-run driver who ran over a cyclist is caught on A11

A suspected hit and run driver was arrested on the A11. Picture: Archant

Person trapped in vehicle after two cars crash

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the crash which shut the A47 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: EAAA

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists