Vikings hope the power of Scottow can get their season back on track

Matt Hodgson returns to number 10 this weekend for North Walsham's home clash against Amersham & Chiltern. Picture: Hywel Jones Chasing Rainbows

North Walsham Vikings may have lost their unbeaten tag in London 1N but they are keen to get back on track when Amersham & Chiltern visit Scottow tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Buckinghamshire side sit mid table, level on points with Sudbury, with a four wins and two draws from their 10 games having drawn at home to strugglers Woodford last week.

Coach Johnny Marsters knows that all teams have off days and it is obvious that it was just a brief lapse in concentration that allowed Harpenden to take the initiative in the final few minutes to snatch the win. He will urge the players to put their disappointment behind them and move on and address the situation in training.

On the selection front skipper Matt Hodgson returns to take the No 10 shirt so the back line back will largely revert to normal but without wing Dan Smith who is unavailable with Jordan Mustard likely to step in. Up front flanker Ed Sampson is working overseas but his absence should be covered by the return of Donavin Dejongh and there will almost certainly be a place on the bench for new recruit Axel Hohneck, a recent arrival from New Zealand, who can play either in the second row or flanker has come to Scottow on the recommendation of former Kiwi Viking Josh Brown.

Norwich will be looking to strengthen their grip at the top of London 2NE when they travel to basement boys Epping Upper Clapton.

Director of rugby, David Everitt, wants to see an improvement on last weekend's showing against Wanstead.

"Wanstead again showed one of our weaknesses, we came flying out of the blocks and scored an early try and then took our foot off the pedal and showed the lack of concentration that allowed then back into the game," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"We lacked composure and squandered several chances to score because we were forcing the passes instead of going through the phases.

"After some hard words at half-time from head coach Lee Parry and the senior players, we settled back into our game plan and won comfortably. This week we are away at Epping Upper Clapton who are bottom of the league having lost all of their games so far but only lost at home to Ipswich by three points.

"We should not take them lightly and must stick to our game plan without the lapses in concentration that we have shown of late."

Deane Anderton makes a welcome return to the squad, following injury and work commitments and Ruairidh Bottomley returns from injury. With the exception of Tom Lloyd, who is injured, the squad is otherwise as last week.

Holt travel to old rivals Diss looking for their first away win of the season and second-placed Southwold entertain Stowmarket. Wymondham head to Saffron Walden.

In London 3EC Beccles entertain Thetford and Fakenham head to Ipswich YM. West Norfolk host Woodbridge.