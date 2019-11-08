North Walsham Vikings keen to extend their lead at top against Sudbury

North Walsham's Joe Milligan in action in the Vikings' vital win at Colchester last month. Picture: HYWEL JONES Chasing Rainbows

North Walsham Vikings go into tomorrow's London 1N clash against Sudbury in fine fettle.

Johnny Marsters' side opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the table last time out when they defeated Colchester and a week's rest came at just the right time.

Visitors Sudbury currently sit eighth in the table with three wins and a draw to their credit but two of those wins came in their most recent games when they ran riot against strugglers Woodford and Ruislip.

Marsters will however treat this as seriously as he did the game at Colchester knowing that you have to retain the ball and stick to your patterns.

From a selection standpoint he is unlikely to make changes unless illness or work commitments come into play. Number eight Donavin Dejongh is almost certain to be missing from the mix as he is a serving soldier and is currently training too far away to travel. The back line is pretty much settled so it might just be a case of who fills the bench.

A fine contest is in prospect in London 2NE as leaders Norwich travel to their nearest rivals, Ipswich.

Norwich director of ruby David Everitt knows their derby opponents represent a banana skin in their push for promotion.

"Ipswich have started the season well and have a good record against us, the games often being won being the side playing at home," he said.

"What we have to ensure is that we do not allow them front foot ball which their pacey backs can use. As always, our defence has got to be sound and we must dominate the contact area so that they do not get the quick ruck ball that they seek.

"Discipline and concentration will need to be of the highest order if we are to produce a performance that we will be looking for. With several players returning from injury and unavailability, coach Lee Parry will have selection problems to sort to get a balanced side that is capable of getting the right result."

Elsewhere in the division third-placed Diss entertain South Woodham Ferrers and Holt travel to Stowmarket looking for their first away win of the season. Southwold host Romford & Gidea Park and Wymondham go to Wanstead.