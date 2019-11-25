Search

Magpies remain in third as Cooke's treble earns City local bragging rights

PUBLISHED: 14:05 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 25 November 2019

It was a busy weekend for Harleston Magpies Ladies. Picture: Archant

Patricia Leate

Harleston Magpies emerged unbeaten from their double header at the weekend as they saw off ISCA 3-0 on Saturday before grinding out a 1-1 draw at Trojans the day after.

National League South

The new partnership of Olivia Thomas and Cherry Seaborn worked well as they dominated the middle of the pitch against ISCA. Charlotte Harrison opened the scoring and they soon doubled their advantage when Lucy Whiting converted a penalty corner, deflecting in a strike from Jess Bloom.

Lara Taylor completed the scoring in the second half with a fine reverse stick strike.

Magpies got off to the worst possible start on Sunday at Trojans as they went a goal down within two minutes of the start. The visitors got back into the contest when Trojans had two players sent off for stick tackles as Harrison got her second goal of the weekend to ensure a share of the spoils.

East Conference

Harleston Magpies men slipped to the bottom of the table after a disappointing 4-0 defeat at Spencer.

East Men's League

Cameron Cooke scored a hat-trick as Norwich City I took local bragging rights with a 4-2 win against Dereham in the Premier Division.

City moved four points clear of their opponents near the foot of the table as Chris Wardale also got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Harleston Magpies II remain four points clear at the top of 2N followjng a 6-1 win at Horncastle but second-placed Norwich Dragons stayed in touching distance with a 5-3 victory over St Ives. Sean Orton made it 1-1 after Dragons had fallen behind early on, only for the visitors to restore their lead. Ollie King equalised before St Ives benefited from a shot, which deflected in off Peter Dickerson but King grabbed his second of the game to restore parity. Olly Buck made it 4-3 to Dragons and Roman Cassidy rounded off the win late on.

Richard Silverster's double helped Norwich City II to a 2-1 victory over Dereham.

East Women's League

In Premier A Norwich City and Dereham shared a six-goal thriller in a 3-3 draw. Olivia Williams opened the scoring for City before Dereham equalised but Stacey Lee restored Norwich's lead. Dereham restored parity once more and then took the lead but Norwich rallied and ensured a share of the spoils through Lee's second of the game.

In Division 1N Norwich Dragons eased to a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Lucy Morton, Kiera Goymour, Harriet Green and in Division 2NE Broadland gained a 2-1 victory at Christchurch courtesy of a Helen Brockington double.

