Gallery

Local football round-up: Dereham Town revival gathers pace; Wroxham up to third; Caister maintain three-point advantage at top of Premier

Wymondham goalkeeper Jody Cork and Kyle Downes foil Blofield's Sam Gauntlett. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Dereham Town moved off the bottom of Bostik League North table in impressive style as they won 4-0 at Basildon United to claim their first victory since early November.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wymondham's Liam Moriarty beats Blofield goalkeeper Ian Stones. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Wymondham's Liam Moriarty beats Blofield goalkeeper Ian Stones. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

After overseeing a couple of solid draws against promotion-chasing teams new managers Adam Gusterson and Olly Willis had a stunning away success to celebrate - and thoroughly deserved it was too.

The Magpies went in front after just eight minutes when Adam Smith found Rhys Logan on the right and he struck a firm drive that keeper Emmanuel Olajide failed to hold, with Ryan Crisp diving to head the loose ball home.

Basildon were then reduced to 10 men when Ashley Pibworth was given a straight red for a poor challenge on Owen Murphy - and the visitors went on to take full advantage of their numerical advantage.

They increased their advantage on 24 minutes when Danny Beaumont delivered a cross from the right and Joe Gatting headed down for strike partner Crisp to volley home.

Wymondham's Kyle Downes and Blofield's Sam Gauntlett battle for possession. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Wymondham's Kyle Downes and Blofield's Sam Gauntlett battle for possession. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Olajide then made a fine double side from Gatting but was powerless to prevent Dereham from adding to their tally early in the second half when Adam Hipperson beat him from the edge of the box with a fierce drive.

After creating plenty of chances the Magpies finally added a fourth in the 87th minute when Logan was put through and slotted home.

Thurlow Nunn League

Wroxham thumped visitors FC Clacton 5-0 to move up to third in the Premier Division.

Action from Wymondham Town (red) against Blofield United. Aaron Nixon for Wymondham clashes with Blofield's Ryan Frankland, second right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Action from Wymondham Town (red) against Blofield United. Aaron Nixon for Wymondham clashes with Blofield's Ryan Frankland, second right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Yachtsmen never looked back after two goals in five minutes midway through the first half from Sonny Carey and Nathan Stewart had put them in control. Another quick double early the second half from Ryan Fuller and Stewart made it 4-0 before Carey provided the icing on the cake a minute from time.

Thetford Town continued their climb away from the drop zone by beating Norwich United 3-1 at Mundford Road to make it four straight wins.

The Planters started well and opened the scoring in the 37th minute as 17-year-old Luke Middleton latched on to a through ball and showed great composure to slot home. The lead only lasted two minutes however as a quick Thetford break saw Robbie Priddle shoot home from an Elliot Gibson pass.

Gibson put Thetford ahead after 63 minutes, his effort adjudged to have crossed the line after Priddle’s shot had come back off the post, and Priddle sealed the victory 13 minutes from time with a header from a corner.

Action from Wymondham Town (red) against Blofield United. Daniel Stobbart for Blofield against Kyle Downes and John Blake, front, for Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Action from Wymondham Town (red) against Blofield United. Daniel Stobbart for Blofield against Kyle Downes and John Blake, front, for Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

There was a thrilling finish at Emerald Park, with Joel Watts scoring in injury-time to earn Gorleston a 2-1 win over Long Melford. Aarron Taylor had fired the Greens in front midway through the first half, only for Jacob Brown to equalise on the hour mark.

Great Yarmouth Town recorded their first draw of the season - 1-1 at home to Brantham - to secure another point in their battle against relegation. A goal from Aaron Sanders gave the Bloaters the half-time advantage but they were pegged back by Jake Plane after the break.

Kirkley & Pakefield warmed up for their Suffolk Premier Cup tie against an Ipswich Town X1 at Walmer Road on Tuesday evening when they beat visitors Whitton United 1-0.

There was mixed news for Division One North leaders Harleston Town as they unveiled their replacement for successful joint bosses Gusterson and Willis - and then crashed to an emphatic home defeat against Norwich CBS.

Action from Wymondham Town (red) against Blofield United. Kyle Downes for Wymondham, and Reece May for Blofield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Action from Wymondham Town (red) against Blofield United. Kyle Downes for Wymondham, and Reece May for Blofield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Debenham manager Leon Moore, who has been appointed coach until the end of the season, had an unhappy start as a superb hat-trick from Stephen Drake and another goal from James Page saw his side lose 4-1 to remain just a point behind Mulbarton Wanderers, who were without a game.

Fakenham Town beat Debenham 4-0 (Matty Franks, Ryan Curtis, Danny Hogston, Fraser Field) and Diss Town went down 2-1 at bottom side Needham Market Reserves (Connor Kerry).

Anglian Combination

Caister won the match of the day in the Premier Division, winning 2-0 at Norwich Ceyms (Jordan Stanton, Ashley King) to retain their three point advantage at the top.

Action from Wymondham Town (red) against Blofield United. Wymondham goalkeeper Jody Cork reaches for the ball. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Action from Wymondham Town (red) against Blofield United. Wymondham goalkeeper Jody Cork reaches for the ball. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Closest rivals Long Stratton kept up the pressure by winning 2-1 at Norwich United Under-21s while an in-form Sheringham side stayed third after an impressive 5-0 win at a Waveney side who had been on a long unbeaten run. Four of the goals came in the first half through Tim Cary (penalty), Dale Wilton, an own goal and Jamie Nelson. Cary then netted a second penalty to make it 5-0 but later missed another spot-kick.

Wymondham are up to fourth after a 4-1 win over Blofield United - Liam Moriarty (2), Ashley Mitchell and Aaron Nixon getting the goals.

With the top two in Division One not playing Bungay Town moved to within two points of the summit with a hard-fought 3-2 win at struggling North Walsham.