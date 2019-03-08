Search

Local football round-up: Magpies pegged back; Fowkes’ shines on Norwich United debut; Caister maintain six-point gap

PUBLISHED: 08:07 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:07 10 March 2019

Action from Dereham Town's 2-2 draw with Grays. Picture: Alan Palmer

Action from Dereham Town's 2-2 draw with Grays. Picture: Alan Palmer

Dereham Town have to settle for a share of the spoils after late goal whilst Ben Fowkes hits four on Norwich United debut

Dereham Town celebrate Adam Hipperson's opener from the penalty spot. Picture: Alan Palmer

Bostik North

A late goal deprived Dereham Town of all three points at Aldiss Park against Grays.

Adam Hipperson made no mistake from the spot in the ninth minute after Owen Murphy had been fouled inside the area. However, just after the half-hour mark Correy Davidson’s superb volley brought the visitors back on level terms.

Dereham regained the lead six minutes into the second half thanks to a fine goal from David Hinton but Aaron Gordon ensured Grays gained a share of the spoils in the 86th minute. Dereham came close to getting a winner late on but Hipperson blazed over from close range.

Action from Dereham Town's 2-2 draw with Grays. Picture: Alan Palmer

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division

Ben Fowkes enjoyed a debut to remember as he hit four of Norwich United’s six goals in the Planters’ 6-1 win at Ely City.

The forward, who recently signed from Lowestoft Town, was the star of the show as goals from Harry Barker and Jordan Forbes completed the rout.

Great Yarmouth let the lead slip at Framlingham Town as they went down to a 2-1 defeat on the road. Aaron Sanders gave the Bloaters a first half lead but the hosts came on strong in the second period and the Castlemen scored two goals to secure the points.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 0-0 draw with Wroxham. Picture: Bryan Grint

There was an exciting game at Gorleston as Thetford continued their recent resurgence with a 4-2 win at Emerald Park.

The Brecklanders were quick out of the blocks, racing into a two-goal lead thanks to Robbie Priddle and Luke Bailey. Connor Ingram then took centre stage before the break as his brace brought the Greens back on level terms. Ten minutes into the second half Priddle got his second of the afternoon to put Thetford 3-2 up and Gorleston were given a real mountain to climb when striker Ross Gilfedder was shown a red card. Thetford then went on to make their man advantage count as substitute Lewis Hutt wrapped up the victory.

Wroxham’s clash at Kirkley & Pakefield ended in stalemate, which favoured neither side. Wroxham’s Harley Black saw red late on for a high boot as both sides will regard this as two points dropped in pursuit of a top four finish.

Thurlow Nunn First Division North

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 0-0 draw with Wroxham. Picture: Bryan Grint

First Division North leaders Harleston Town were held to a 1-1 draw at Downham.

Ben Baxter-Hunt put Downham in front but Harleston hit back to gain a draw, which leaves them four points ahead of second-placed Mulbarton who were without a game.

Swaffham Town are still firmly in the title race as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Leiston Reserves thanks to goals from Ryan Pearson (two) and Thomas Wagg. The win leaves the Pedlars eight points off top spot but with three games in hand.

Faklenham Town ended the game with nine men at home to Cornard but still managed to salvage a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 0-0 draw with Wroxham. Picture: Bryan Grint

Both Lewis Sturman and Ryan Curtis both saw red for the hosts in the second half but Matthew Franks’ injury time effort salvaged a point for the home side. Fakenham had earlier let a 2-1 lead slip as goals from Connor Charlesworth and Callum Brain had put them in the ascendancy after they had fallen behind early on.

Norwich CBS were at their attacking best as they hammered six past Sudbury Reserves to win 6-3 whilst King’s Lynn Town Reserves also hit six as they eased to a 6-2 win over Felixstowe & Walton Reserves.

Anglian Combination Premier Division

Caister were made to work hard to preserve their six-point gap at the top of the table as they won 4-3 at Wymondham Town.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 0-0 draw with Wroxham. Picture: Bryan Grint

Anton Ward (2), George Barnden and Allen Barrett were on the scoresheet for the table-toppers as Sheringham kept up the pressure in second place with a 4-0 win over Hellesdon - Jamie Nelson scoring a hat-trick.

Long Stratton remain in the title race after a 3-2 win at Blofield United - Sam Page (2) and Ross Bilham getting the goals.

Anglian Combination Division One

Mundford are five points clear at the top of the First Division after a 3-1 win at home against Yelverton - Ian Fancett and Bruno Tavares (2) getting the goals. Third-placed UEA cruised to a 4-0 win at home against East Harling courtesy of goals from Ryan Swift (2), Francis Bolter and Tomasz Siemienczuk.

