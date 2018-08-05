Local football round-up: King’s Lynn see off Spalding as Lowestoft enjoy good workout against Southend U23s

Published: 3:55 PM August 5, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

King's Lynn and Lowestoft completed their preparations for the new season at the weekend.

King's Lynn Town concluded their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 victory against Spalding United at The Walks on Saturday.

The Linnets dominated possession against their Lincolnshire visitors but only had two goals to show for their efforts.

Midfielder Mike Clunan opened the scoring with a neat finish inside the box 10 minutes before the interval.

Lynn doubled their advantage midway through the second when a Fraser-Blake Tracy cross was turned into the net by a Spalding defender.

Manager Simon Clark was delighted with the win and the side will train twice this week ahead of Lynn's Southern Central Premier Division opener at home to Biggleswade on Saturday.

Lowestoft Town concluded their preparations for the new season with a 4-2 defeat against Southend Under-23s in what proved to be a useful workout for Jamie Godbold's side.

The Shrimpers took the lead in the eighth minute but Shaun Bammant equalised shortly after. The visitors took the lead again but Ben Fowkes continued his good pre-season form with a goal to make it 2-2 at the break.

That was how it stayed until 10 minutes from full-time when Southend scored twice to run out 4-2 winners.

The Trawlerboys start their season at Halesowen next weekend.