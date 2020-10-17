Search

Norwich United and Wroxham refuse to give an inch while Thetford get first win

PUBLISHED: 18:01 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 17 October 2020

Norfolk clubs had good reason to celebrate after a near-perfect day in the Eastern Counties League.

There was a first win of the season for Thetford Town, who moved off the bottom of the Premier Division after a 2-1 win at fellow strugglers Woodbridge Town.

Norwich United stay top after beating visiting Mildenhall Town 2-1, while Wroxham maintained the chase with a 4-2 win at Newmarket Town.

Gorleston scored the only goal of the game at Godmanchester Rovers, while Swaffham won for only the second time this season, beating Haverhill Rovers 2-1 away.

There was success just over the border as well, where Kirkley & Pakefield beat Long Melford 4-3.

In the First Division North, Great Yarmouth Town put five past hosts Wisbech St Mary without reply while leaders Fakenham Town were 3-0 home winners over Needham Market Reserves.

Sheringham were 1-0 home winners over Haverhill Borough, Mulbarton beat Cornard 3-0, Norwich CBS were held to a goalless draw at home to AFC Sudbury Reserves, while King’s Lynn Town Reserves were 3-2 winners at Diss Town. Downham Town suffered a 4-0 home defeat by Framlingham Town.

In the FA Trophy second qualifying round, Dereham Town were 3-2 winners at Sutton Coldfield - thanks to a last-minute penalty by Rhys Logan.

Lowestoft Town drew 1-1 at home to Rushall Olympic in the Southern League Premier Central. The Blues led through Adam Tann’s fifth-minute goal, but the visitors levelled tree minutes from time and shortly after having a man sent off.

