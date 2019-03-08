Football round-up: Best of the action from the Thurlow Nunn League and Anglian Combination

Norwich United and Wroxham both failed to make up valuable ground on runaway leaders Stowmarket in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

The pacesetters were held to a 1-1 home draw by promoted Swaffham Town - but both of their closest rivals failed to take advantage.

United were beaten 3-2 at home by Long Melford, while Wroxham were held to a goalless draw by visiting Newmarket Town.

It means the Planters have slipped a place to third, behind Woodbridge on goal difference, while Wroxham are in fourth. Worse, Stowmarket are now a dozen points in the clear, with Wroxham a further point in arrears.

Swaffham were trailing at half-time against the leaders, but a goal from Joe Jackson earned them an excellent point.

Norwich United fought back from two goals down, with Liam Jackson and Haydn Davis putting the hosts on level terms in a hectic spell of three goals inside five second-half minutes, only for Long Melford to grab a winner with eight minutes remaining.

Kirkley & Pakefield were 5-1 winners away to Ely City. Hero for the Royals was Cameron Russell who scored a hat-trick, with a brace for Daniel Conroy.

There was a welcome win for Thetford, who beat fellow strugglers Gorleston 1-0, Jamie Smith scoring the only goal of the game. Thetford ended a run of five successive home league defeats and are now fourth from bottom, two places above Gorleston.

The only goal of the game came from Elliot Smith goal in the 74th minute, but there was an inspired goalkeeping performance from Jamie Humphrey.

In the First Division North, leaders Downham Town thumped bottom side Wisbech St Mary 5-1 on Friday night, while nearest challengers Mulbarton Wanderers remain four points behind in second after beating Ipswich Wanderers 3-1. Diss were beaten 3-0 at home by Lakenheath.

Great Yarmouth Town were 3-0 winners at Haverhill Borough, Tom Hunter getting two after Cameron Wing opened the scoring.

Sheringham beat visiting Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves 5-1 Tim Carey (2), Daniel Rogers, Ben Boyce and Mike Schank getting the goals.

Anglian Combination

Norwich Ceyms and Harleston Town are refusing to budge in the chase for top spot in the Premier Division.

The only thing that divides them is a single goal, in favour of the leaders Ceyms.

Both teams enjoyed 2-1 wins at the weekend - Ceyms beat visiting UEA while Harleston came through a tough-looking game at chasing Mattishall.

Daryl Smith and Steve Kidd got the goals for Ceyms. with Jordan Cornes replying.

At Mattishall, goals from Laurence Cheese and Nathan Russell secured the points for Harleston, with Tiago Pascoal on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Waveney are third, on the same points as Mundford. A hat-trick from Anthony Etheridge and one from Bradley Hough earned them a 4-1 home win over struggling Scole United, whose goal came from David Coleman.

It was a bit closer at Mundford, who beat Wroxham Reserves 3-2. Ian Fancett helped himself to a brace, with Jordan Baker also scoring for Mundford. The Yachtsmen's replies came from Joe Muskett and Tom Huckerby.

Long Stratton were 4-0 winners at bottom side St Andrews - Owen Page (2), Sam Page and Charlie Deacon with the goals.

Acle United fought back from 2-0 down to beat neighbours Blofield United 3-2 at Bridewell Lane.

Issac Mace put Blofield in charge at half-time, with Tom Wright doubling the lead shortly after half-time. But Nick Mackenzie reduced the deficit almost immediately before Ricky Forder equalised to set up a tense final 15 minutes - and Acle got the winner just before the final whistle through Rob Warminger.

Goals from John Riches and Luke Bailey gave Beccles a 2-1 home win over Hellesdon. Jack Hurrell was on target for the visitors.

The only draw in the top flight was at Caister, who shared six goals with Bradenhams. Jordan Stanton, Anton Ward and George Barnden scored for Caister with the visitors' goals coming from Lewis Fuller, Mark Alibone and Jack Hood.

In Division One, leaders Wymondham thumped visiting Fakenham Reserves 6-2 and there were wins for Attleborough, Yelverton and Aylsham.