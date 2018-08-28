Local football round-up: Magpies earn good away point plus Eastern Counties, Anglian Combination and Norfolk Senior Cup

Sam Cley scores Waveney's first goal against Long Stratton - while team-mate Bradley Hough is grounded after his challenge on the keeper Picture: Steve Wood Steve Wood Photography

Magpies beginning to settle, Yachtsmen on course and Planters sunk – CHRIS LAKEY looks at the weekend football

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the game between Waveney and Long Stratton Picture: Steve Wood Action from the game between Waveney and Long Stratton Picture: Steve Wood

Dereham Town look to have steadied the ship after making it three games unbeaten with useful point in a goalless draw at Coggeshall.

New bosses Adam Gusterson and Olly Willis lost their tough opener against Heybridge, but since then have drawn two Bostik North games, sandwiching a Norfolk Senior Cup win.

They remain bottom of the table, but the gap to Romford and Mildenhall – who both lost on Saturday – is down to two points.

The Magpies gave a debut to Shaun Wones, who took his place playing in front of an unchanged back four.

Action from the game between Waveney and Long Stratton Picture: Steve Wood Action from the game between Waveney and Long Stratton Picture: Steve Wood

Goalkeeper Elliot Pride was called into action early as Coggeshall’s Sam Bantick homed in on goal before Ryan Crisp found Rhys Logan in space outside the box but he dragged a low drive wide.

Wones was close to a debut goal when he climbed well but headed Owen Murphy’s free-kick into keeper Daniel Sambridge’s arms.

A fine last-gasp tackle from Dexter Peter prevented David Hinton from scoring for Dereham after Logan and Crisp had combined well in the 29th minute. As Dereham threatened again Danny Beaumont blazed well over from 20 yards.

Coggeshall came close to the opener when Ross Wall chipped Pride, but the ball cannoned back off the bar and the keeper was able to grab the rebound.

Action from the game between Waveney and Long Stratton Picture: Steve Wood Action from the game between Waveney and Long Stratton Picture: Steve Wood

Logan had an effort deflected for a corner at the start of the second period and on 77 minutes Hinton fired wide from a great position. Sub Joe Gatting was then gifted the ball but hit a post from a very tight angle after rounding the keeper.

Eastern Counties League

The league programme was disrupted by Norfolk Senior Cup commitments, but that didn’t worry Wroxham, who won 3-0 away to Ely City to return to sixth place, above Kirkley & Pakefield, who were without a game. Ryan Fuller was the star of the show for the Yachtsmen, with a hat-trick.

Action from the game between Waveney and Long Stratton Picture: Steve Wood Action from the game between Waveney and Long Stratton Picture: Steve Wood

Gorleston will be kicking themselves after they drew 3-3 away to Haverhill Rovers.

The Greens were 2-0 up inside the opening half an hour, through Connor Ingram and Joel Watts, with Peter Lambert making it 3-0 just before half-time. But the hosts gave themselves a chance on 64 minutes before two injury-time goals, the first from the penalty spot, denied Gorleston the win.

In the First Division North, Mulbarton closed the gap to leaders Harleston, who were without a game, to a point after a 3-0 home win over March Town.

Norfolk Senior Cup

Anglian Combination Premier side Mattishall sprung the big quarter-final surprise with a 1-0 home win over Eastern Counties Premier Norwich United. Lee Moran scored the only goal of the game.

There were big away wins in the other two ties, with Thetford Town winning 5-0 at Anglian Combination Premier Wymondham Town.

Valter Rocha gave the visitors the lead at half-time, but Thetford then turned on the power, with Robbie Priddle scoring a hat-trick and Elliott Smith also on the scoresheet.

Eastern Counties Division One North Swaffham were 3-0 winners at UEA, from the Anglian Combination First Division. The Pedlars goals came from Ryan Pearson, Nick Castellan and two from Nick Castellan.

Anglian Combination

Two of the morning’s top four suffered defeats, leaving Caister with some breathing space at the top after a 4-2 home win over Scole United. Caister’s goals came from Nick Bailey, George Barnden, Ashley King and Tom McGee, with Joseph Hooton and Kevin Riches replying.

Long Stratton stay second, after a 2-1 defeat at Waveney, whose goals came from Sam Clay and Johnny Jarvis. Ross Bilham scored for Stratton. Norwich Ceyms went down 4-3 at home to Blofield, for whom Orren Oliver and Reece May scored two apiece. Kell Heywood, Matty Adcock and David Taylor scored for Ceyms.

Sheringham are now third after beating Acle 7-1. Shane Cox grabbed a hat-trick with other goals from Ben Boyce, Tim Cary, Sam Widham and Dale Wilton. Bottom side Norwich United U21s got their first win of the season at the 19th attempt, beating Bradenham 3-2 – Ralstan Pusey, Matthias Cheal-Ferris and Alfie Bowles got the goals.

In the First Division, Ian Fancett scored five as second-placed Mundford thumped struggling North Walsham 13-1.