Match off as fuel crisis bites local football

Chris Lakey

Published: 8:30 AM September 28, 2021   
The signs are good for Dereham Town. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Town's game against Bury is off because of the fuel crisis - Credit: Ian Burt

Dereham Town's planned home game against neighbours Bury tonight has been called off because of the fuel crisis.

The Magpies were due to entertain the Suffolk club in an Isthmian League North Division fixture.

Bur a statement on the Bury web site read: "Bury Town have been informed by Dereham Town that our scheduled Isthmian League match on Tuesday 28th September at their Aldiss Park ground has been postponed.

"The match has been postponed as Dereham are unable to get enough club officials and volunteers to the ground in order to stage the game safely due to the current fuel issues.

"A directive came from the Isthmian League on Sunday afternoon that should any club wish to postpone their fixtures could do so due to the current fuel issues.

"We apologise to any supporters for any inconvenience this has caused with their arrangements but this was not of our making."

More than 35 non-league matches throughout the country have been postponed with the Isthmian League and Southern League - the tiers below the National League - called off and the entire programme in the Southern Combination Football League in the ninth and 10th tiers also postponed.

King's Lynn Town are due to make the 315-mile round trip to Altrincham for a National League game on Tuesday night - the indications are that the game will go ahead.



