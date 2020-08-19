Norfolk football fans set to return to matches

Local football clubs in Norfolk will be able to let supporters in to watch matches following a government update over recreational team sports.

Turnstiles throughout the country have been locked since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in mid-March.

And while many clubs have started their pre-season schedule, they have been behind closed doors.

However, the government say fans will be allowed to attend football in the seventh tier and below – which excludes King’s Lynn Town, of the National League, but includes Dereham Town, who play in the Isthmian League North division, and teams in the Eastern Counties League.

King’s Lynn Town are considered to be at a level of elite sport, which has to pass pilot tests.

The move has been promoted by more than MPs who wrote to sports minister Nigel Huddleston calling for the “urgent return of fans to non-league clubs”, with fears that clubs could go under without some sort of match income going into the coffers.

Fans will be allowed under strict social distancing rules, with groups restricted to “discrete six-person gathering limits”.

Pressure has been applied by fans under the “#LetFansIn” campaign on social media.

Not all clubs are ready to embrace the change – Thetford Town have a number of friendlies on their schedule but are playing a waiting game.

“Until the club get guidance on what measures need to be put into place no spectators allowed,” the club tweeted.