Non-league football season is officially over – for some

PUBLISHED: 16:40 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 24 March 2020

The Non-League season is over for some already Picture: Tony Thrussell

Football chiefs have agreed to end the season for clubs in Steps 5 and 6 of the pyramid – which includes the Eastern Counties League.

The FA held a ‘remote’ coronavirus crisis meeting with clubs on Tuesday afternoon when it was agreed to call a halt to proceedings.

The only matter to be resolved is how to decide promotion and relegation issues.

Football’s governing body has already held talks with senior officials from the National League – in which King’s Lynn Town compete – on Monday to discuss the ultimate fate of the suspended season.

However, the National League set-up is to a large extent reliant on what happens above it, in the EFL and the Premier League.

As far as the Eastern Counties Premier League is concerned, Stowmarket Town are currently runaway leaders with 10 fixtures outstanding, although they can be caught – their nearest challengers are Norwich United, who are 15 points behind with a game in hand.

The picture is a little different in the First Division North, where Mulbarton Wanderers are top, with a six-point lead over Lakenheath.

A statement posted by Essex FA statement said: “Following on from the pre-arranged webex meeting today with the FA and our colleagues in step five and six leagues, the FA have confirmed that the 2019-20 season must end immediately.

“The consensus was there is no option of any football being played for the rest of this season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Even if the FA were to extend it wasn’t going to be possible to complete remaining games, also subject to being allowed to socialise by May.

“The FA League Committee are to determine the terms of that conclusion which seems at present to be a 50:50 split between points-per-game promotion and relegation or to completely null and void the season.

“That decision is not the leagues to make but the FA Leagues Committee.

“Once a decision is conveyed to the leagues it will be consistent across the National League System.

“If null and void is the FA decision there will be no promotion or relegation for this season.”

