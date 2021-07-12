New signing: Linnets bring in another defender

Published: 4:00 PM July 12, 2021

King’s Lynn Town have added a promising young centre-half from League Two Stevenage Town to their defensive ranks.

Luis Fernandez, 19, has joined the Linnets on a season-long loan as Ian Culverhouse looks to improve a backline that leaked the second highest number of goals in the National League last season – 98 in 42 games.

Culverhouse has seen the departure of former Ipswich Town youth player Chris Smith, while Elkan Baggott has returned to Portman Road after a short loan spell. There are also doubts over Rory McAuley, currently suspended pending court proceedings.

In has come Fernandez, who joins other defensive reinforcements, Dan Bowry, from League Two Cheltenham Town, and Pierce Bird, from National League rivals Eastleigh.

Fernandez has made a dozen league and cup appearances for Stevenage and had a loan at National League South Oxford City last season.

“He is a very aggressive defender, in the early stages of his career so we are helping him to develop here as well,” said Culverhouse, who is preparing for the opening friendly of the summer against MK Dons on Tuesday night (7pm).

“He did ever so well at Oxford last year and came out with good praise from them and has played a few times for Stevenage as well – again, experience of a higher league and he will come to us and we will develop him and he will push on with his career.”

Fernandez admitted he was taken by surprise by his first sight of The Walks.

“When I walked out of the tunnel on to the grass and looked back the stand was massive - I didn’t really expect it,” he said. “But I have heard when the fans are in there it proper gets going, so I can’t wait to get going.

“I wanted to come into this league this year. I believed I could get a club in this league and the gaffer liked what I could bring and I liked what the club could bring to me so it was a no-brainer. He was respectful, he called me, told me the plans and I think this year the way the club wants to go really suits me."